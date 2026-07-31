The "triggers" for the agency to decide on how severe its cuts will be to the Lower Basin states will be how close Lake Mead and Lake Powell get to the water elevations the bureau has been trying to protect — 1,000 feet at Mead and 3,500 feet at Powell, said Wegner, who today is a National Academy of Sciences board member.

"If Reclamation sees those limits being approached they will initiate additional actions to restrict releases," Wegner said. "There are any number of reasons why this could happen and Reclamation is trying to be situationally aware and create flexibility in how they address and act.

"It could be flash drought. It could be infrastructure issues. It could be continued drought. The elevations are the key," Wegner said.

As of Friday, Lake Mead stood at 1,041 feet elevation. Lake Powell is at 3,522 feet. Both reservoirs have fallen steadily this year due to record low winter snowpack levels in the mountains that feed the river with runoff, and record heat in the late winter and spring.

If Mead falls to 1,035 feet, Hoover Dam — which formed Lake Mead when it was built in the 1930s — would have to shut down turbines that generate 70% of its total electrcity production.

If Powell falls below 3,490 feet, Glen Canyon Dam would have to shut down all of its turbines and stop generating electricity altogether.

"The preferred alternative strikes a balance between flexibility and predictability given unprecedented hydrologic and system conditions and the potential for considerable impacts on water users," the final environmental report said.