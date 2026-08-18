But the "minimum probable" forecast, which is often more accurate, shows Powell falling below 3,490 starting in February 2027 and staying there through June 2028.

Another two bad years, even if they're not quite as bad as these two have been, would spell disaster for the river, said Brad Udall, a water and climate researcher at Colorado State University.

In 2012 and 2013, the river received only 8.5 million and 9.1 million acre-feet annually, said Udall — barely half of the 20th century average annual flow of about 15 million acre-feet, he said. That didn't put the reservoirs in the critical condition they're in now, because they were at much higher levels than today, he explained.

But if that little water flows downriver in the next two years, "all hell would break loose," he said.

"All hell breaks loose means dead pool at both reservoirs, without massive cuts in Lower Basin water use," said Udall, referring to the Lower Colorado River Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada. At dead pool, the reservoirs would not be able to release any water downstream to cities and farms in the Lower Basin.

The cuts would have to be "well in excess" of the 3 million acre-feet annually that Reclamation has proposed as a maximum cut in its recent final environmental impact statement for the river, Udall said.

The best case scenario for the river in the short term would be a rerun of 2011, in which more than 20 million acre-feet of water roared down the river — about 33% more than the river's average annual flow in the 20th century, Udall said. That was the river's highest annual flow in the 21st century so far.