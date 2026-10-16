There's another issue: How much power a federal judge has to wrest control of part of a state agency from the oversight and control of state officials.

Put simply, lawyers for the state contend Silver exceeded her authority.

That argument gained some traction with the appellate judges.

"Under the Prison Litigation Reform Act, all prospective relief against state prisons shall extend no further than necessary to correct the violation of the federal right of a particular plaintiff or plaintiffs,'' the appellate judges wrote. They also said federal law requires that courts use "the least intrusive means necessary to ensure compliance.''

The appellate judges said they also want to hear arguments that the state is harmed because a receiver will be able to take over full control of the prison health system, including the ability to implement policy changes, make contracts, direct state spending on health care staffing and potentially waive compliance with any state laws, regulations and contracts that keep the receiver from doing her job.

"Appellants have a strong public interest in protecting Arizona's sovereignty and control over its prison system,'' the appellate judges said. The Dec. 7 hearing will give lawyers for the state a chance to make those arguments directly to the court.

But in their Friday order, the judges also made it clear there are other interests that must be taken into account.

"It also is always in the public interest to prevent the violation of a party's constitutional rights,'' they wrote.