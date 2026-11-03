The Department of Agriculture did not contest that finding.

In fact, when it crafted the rules, it estimated that the change could increase wholesale prices by up to 39 cents a dozen, or about 3.25 cents per egg. But the agency said that, based on annual per capita consumption of slightly more than 270 eggs a year, that would mean an annual cost of less than $8.80.

But Grant Krueger, owner of the Union Hospitality Group, said that for him the issue is more than a few dollars. He operates three restaurants: Union Public House, Reforma Modern Mexican Mezcal + Tequila and Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta.

The Goldwater Institute, which filed the 2023 lawsuit on his behalf, said Krueger purchased 578 cases of eggs in a recent-12-month period, or 104,040 eggs.

That translates to $3,380 in increased costs. And that, Blaney concluded, was enough to give Krueger standing to challenge the rule.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office, which represents the agency, said his office is reviewing the decision.

One thing Blaney does not address in the new decision is what led to the new rules in the first place: whether laying hens care about their housing.

In 2021, a group known as World Animal Protection was promoting a ballot initiative to require cage-free systems by May 2023. Its proposal also would have made violations a crime.

That alarmed the owners of Hickman's Family Farms, the state's largest egg producer, and, at the time, family-owned. So they agreed to back legislation that would impose the same mandate — but not until 2025.