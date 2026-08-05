Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizonans can expect even more political campaign ads this year, thanks to a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that massively increases the spending power of some national groups.

The court's June 30 decision struck down limits on how much money political parties can spend in coordination with candidates.

The changes will unleash millions of dollars in Arizona's competitive U.S. House districts, touching off a spending frenzy as party groups benefit from a massive discount that was usually only available to candidates, legal experts and political strategists told The Arizona Republic.

The decision is expected to make it significantly cheaper for parties to buy television ads, a major cost of political campaigns, though that rule is still pending final review.

With three months before Election Day, national and local strategists were still in the process of understanding how exactly they would operationalize the new rules.

The reforms are generally expected to benefit Republicans, who rely more on big donors and have significantly outraised Democrats in the run-up to the 2026 midterms.

Their fundraising advantage will likely translate into T.V. ads supporting the GOP nominees in Arizona's two most competitive U.S. House districts, former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely and incumbent Rep. Juan Ciscomani. Ciscomani faces Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza in November while Feely is running against Democrat Amish Shah.

The court decision will reshape Arizona's campaign finance landscape in the longer term.