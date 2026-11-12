"Everyone knew that I had the resources to be competitive in a general election, that I had the skills, the financial background,'' Norton said. "And they also appreciated the fact that I had given a lot of time and treasure to the party over the years. So there pretty much wasn't going to be a challenger until Kimberly started to interfere.''

He said that forms the basis for his financial claim.

"Had Kimberly Yee not spread these lies and convinced Katherine Haley to run, there would have been no primary,'' Norton said.

"Therefore, I would not have had to spend the money that I needed to spend to get my name and my message out to primary voters,'' he continued. "And, therefore, I could have used that money toward my general election,'' or to help other Republicans win their own races, Norton said.

All totaled, Norton reported just before the general election he had spent more than $4.1 million on both the primary and general elections.

Whether that money would have made any difference is far from clear.

Like all the Republicans running for statewide office this year, Norton was defeated in the Nov. 3 general election, with Democrat Nick Mansour, who had raised only about $1.5 million for his campaign, picking up close to 54% of the vote.

Yee, hoping to become state superintendent of public instruction, also lost her bid to remain an elected official, picking up less than 47% of the vote against Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz.

Norton is no stranger to filing defamation claims.