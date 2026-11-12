PHOENIX — The unsuccessful Republican candidate for state treasurer is suing the current, outgoing treasurer over what he says were lies about his sex life told to others during the campaign.
Elijah Norton claims in legal papers filed in Maricopa County Superior Court that Treasurer Kimberly Yee, also a Republican, spread claims that he tried to bribe her, had a boyfriend who wore women's clothes, had a sexual affair with a married male personal assistant, and threatened her with physical harm. None of that is true, Norton said.
Yee did not respond to phone calls and messages Wednesday seeking comment.
Norton wants more than a finding by a court that he was defamed. He also wants more than $2.6 million.
Norton told Capitol Media Services that's the amount he spent in this year's contested Republican primary election where he faced off against Katherine Haley.
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Yee has acknowledged she recruited Haley to enter the race. Yee was constitutionally prohibited because of term limits from seeking a third term as treasurer.
According to the lawsuit, the dispute between Norton and Yee goes back to 2023 when he was treasurer of the Arizona Republican Party, and he was contemplating a run for state treasurer.
Norton said Yee sought and he provided more than $100,000 to a "victory fund'' that he thought was going to help all GOP candidates. As it turned out, he said, it was for her own political organization.
He formally announced his bid for treasurer in April 2025. The lawsuit contends that was when Yee started "publicizing lies about Norton's personal and professional dealings'' to find a Republican to challenge him in the primary.
Norton's lawsuit also says Yee claimed to others that Norton had tried to bribe her.
Much of the lawsuit is based on statements Yee is accused of making to several people claiming Norton has a "boyfriend'' who wears female clothes. Norton's lawsuit says others associated with Yee and in the Haley campaign made similar comments and also accused him of having a sexual affair with a married personal aide.
The lawsuit also says that Yee, speaking to a Republican precinct official, falsely told that person that Norton "threatened to harm" her "physically.''
The lawsuit says all of these statements were false and "publicly placed Norton in a false light'' in a manner that would be "highly offensive'' to someone like Norton running for statewide office.
It also claims actions by Yee were taken "with the subjective knowledge that it was false or with a reckless disregard for its truth or falsity.''
That part of the claim is legally significant.
In general, ordinary citizens can sue for defamation by showing that a statement made by someone else was false.
But the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that public officials also must show that a statement was made with "actual malice,'' essentially that those who made the statement knew it was false or acted with a reckless disregard for whether or not it was truthful. That standard also governs candidates for public office.
Only if a plaintiff can make that case does the issue become one in which financial damage may be awarded.
Norton told Capitol Media Services he was considered a shoo-in among Republicans to be the party's candidate for treasurer this year, since Yee was unable to run for reelection.
"Everyone knew that I had the resources to be competitive in a general election, that I had the skills, the financial background,'' Norton said. "And they also appreciated the fact that I had given a lot of time and treasure to the party over the years. So there pretty much wasn't going to be a challenger until Kimberly started to interfere.''
He said that forms the basis for his financial claim.
"Had Kimberly Yee not spread these lies and convinced Katherine Haley to run, there would have been no primary,'' Norton said.
"Therefore, I would not have had to spend the money that I needed to spend to get my name and my message out to primary voters,'' he continued. "And, therefore, I could have used that money toward my general election,'' or to help other Republicans win their own races, Norton said.
All totaled, Norton reported just before the general election he had spent more than $4.1 million on both the primary and general elections.
Whether that money would have made any difference is far from clear.
Like all the Republicans running for statewide office this year, Norton was defeated in the Nov. 3 general election, with Democrat Nick Mansour, who had raised only about $1.5 million for his campaign, picking up close to 54% of the vote.
Yee, hoping to become state superintendent of public instruction, also lost her bid to remain an elected official, picking up less than 47% of the vote against Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz.
Norton is no stranger to filing defamation claims.
In 2022, after losing his bid to become the Republican nominee for Congress, he sued incumbent U.S. Rep. David Schweikert and political allies over what Norton said were negative attacks during the campaign, including suggesting that he was gay. That case eventually was settled out of court, Norton said, under undisclosed terms.