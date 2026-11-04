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Early results showed Democrat Nick Mansour leading Republican Elijah Norton in the Arizona treasurer's race.

The two business executives spent months locked in an unusually contentious race for the office, which collects taxes and manages revenue for the state.

Republicans had anxiously watched the contest heading into the Nov. 3 election, as polling suggested voters' frustration with the economy and the Trump administration were boosting the Democrats in Arizona's statewide races.

Unofficial results from the election were expected to continue throughout the evening of Nov. 3, though it could take several days or weeks to confirm a winner in close races. Arizona election results remain unofficial until local and state officials have tallied all ballots and certified the results.

During Arizona's last round of statewide elections in 2022, the Treasurer's Office was one of the few statewide posts that Republicans successfully kept under GOP control.

How Norton, Mansour campaigned

The historically low-profile race became heated heading into general election season, as both candidates funded their campaigns with large checks from their own pocketbooks and attacked each other in an onslaught of online and mailed advertisements.

Norton and Mansour clashed over their visions for the state's investments and each other's business backgrounds.