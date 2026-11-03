Early, unofficial results in Arizona's 2026 midterm shows voters were passing Proposition 317 by a comfortable margin.
The measure would direct the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do everything within its authority to address threats posed by drug cartels.
Democratic lawmakers opposed the measure, arguing the changes are nothing more than political grandstanding. Leaders who supported it said it would bring in needed resources to combat drug trafficking across the state.
The results reflect the first batch of votes cast by Arizonans mostly in October. More results will drop throughout the evening and week.