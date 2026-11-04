The election results are unofficial until they are canvassed, or certified, by county and state election officials in mid-November. In a close race, it could take days to declare a winner as more ballots are counted daily.

Mayes has sued the Trump administration 50 times in two years, successfully challenging the president's tariffs, elements of his immigration crackdown and other policies. She joined Democratic attorneys general from across the nation in filing the lawsuits, becoming the party's foremost defense against policies coming from the White House.

Petersen promised to review cases he viewed as Mayes' weaponization of the office, including the lawsuits against the Trump administration. He would end a case against 2020 Trump electors who falsely claimed Trump won a second consecutive term, he said. Though that case has been dismissed because of errors by Mayes' deputies, Mayes has vowed to pursue it.

Petersen campaigned with the backing of the state's largest police unions, support he contended made him more suited to be Arizona's top cop.

Both candidates made their pitches to voters feeling the pinch of high prices, though the attorney general has limited power to help.

The role is not a policymaking one, but cases brought by state prosecutors can target price gougers and other schemes that drive up costs. Mayes has made consumer protection a top focus of her first term, traveling the state to hear directly from Arizonans about issues ranging from mines to data centers and water use.