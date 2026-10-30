"The implications of HCR 2055, given the current political landscape, is horrifying," Democratic Sen. Analise Ortiz said in a 2025 committee hearing. She referenced a man who had been deported from Texas after law enforcement suspected him of gang affiliation because of his tattoos.

The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2023, but it was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. She said the legislation showed that lawmakers did not understand the function of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.

"During my first 100 days as Governor, I have traveled to the border three times to meet with border officials and humanitarian organizations to see firsthand the issues at our southern border," Hobbs wrote in her 2023 veto letter. "Labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations to deploy state resources is not a real solution and is not a state function."

What does AZ Homeland Security do?

The Arizona Department of Homeland Security was created in 2006 by the state Legislature. It's tasked with administering and managing grants for terrorism prevention and "protecting Arizona from all hazards." The bulk of its funding comes from the federal government; some of it goes toward supporting law enforcement in their efforts to combat drug trafficking.

While the agency helps create policies to protect Arizona from security and criminal threats, it does not focus on law enforcement itself.

This year, the agency oversaw $56.8 million, with $33 million coming from federal sources and $10 million from the state's general fund and more than $11 million from other appropriated funds. The agency employs around 47 full-time staffers.