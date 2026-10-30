Arizona voters will decide whether to define drug cartels as terrorist organizations through Proposition 317.
The ballot measure was referred to voters by the GOP-controlled Legislature and sponsored by Republican House Speaker Steve Montenegro. It would direct the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do everything within its authority to address threats posed by drug cartels.
Democratic lawmakers oppose the measure, arguing the changes are nothing more than political grandstanding. Leaders who support it say it would bring in needed resources to combat drug trafficking across the state.
The measure would define cartels as any group that collectively or individually engages in human smuggling, drug trafficking or any act of terrorism. Republican lawmakers said voters would welcome the designation, pointing to the popularity of a 2024 ballot measure that granted local authorities expanded powers to arrest immigrants in the country illegally. That proposal passed by a 25-point margin.
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"We have to make sure that our law enforcement agencies and officers have the tools they need," Montenegro said about the measure, referred to the ballot through legislation called HCR 2055, in 2025.
Most major drug cartels are already defined as foreign terrorist organizations by the federal government and Arizona follows federal designations. That includes the Sinaloa Cartel, Juarez Cartel, Gulf Cartel and Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, meaning the designation of the most prolific cartels across the Mexican border would remain unchanged if the measure passes.
Several Democratic lawmakers said the timing of the measure was concerning, referencing aggressive immigration enforcement at the start of President Donald Trump's second term. The enforcement led to the wrongful detention of some U.S. citizens and legal residents in Arizona and across the country.
"The implications of HCR 2055, given the current political landscape, is horrifying," Democratic Sen. Analise Ortiz said in a 2025 committee hearing. She referenced a man who had been deported from Texas after law enforcement suspected him of gang affiliation because of his tattoos.
The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2023, but it was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. She said the legislation showed that lawmakers did not understand the function of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security.
"During my first 100 days as Governor, I have traveled to the border three times to meet with border officials and humanitarian organizations to see firsthand the issues at our southern border," Hobbs wrote in her 2023 veto letter. "Labeling drug cartels as terrorist organizations to deploy state resources is not a real solution and is not a state function."
What does AZ Homeland Security do?
The Arizona Department of Homeland Security was created in 2006 by the state Legislature. It's tasked with administering and managing grants for terrorism prevention and "protecting Arizona from all hazards." The bulk of its funding comes from the federal government; some of it goes toward supporting law enforcement in their efforts to combat drug trafficking.
While the agency helps create policies to protect Arizona from security and criminal threats, it does not focus on law enforcement itself.
This year, the agency oversaw $56.8 million, with $33 million coming from federal sources and $10 million from the state's general fund and more than $11 million from other appropriated funds. The agency employs around 47 full-time staffers.
The ballot measure wouldn't allocate any additional funding to the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The agency received $100,000 less from the state's budget this year.
Arizona has strict laws governing drug possession and trafficking, with additional penalties for organized drug trafficking. Transporting drugs for sale is a Class 2 felony, carrying a minimum prison sentence of five years. The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act, criminalizes organized crime like drug trafficking. Arizona has its own racketeering laws modeled after the RICO Act.