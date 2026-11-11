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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

Every city has something that makes it worth visiting. But the truly special ones have something more: a sense of identity, a spirit of community and a character that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

We are both longtime executives in Tucson’s hospitality industry, and as we start a new phase of our careers here in the community, one thing has become increasingly clear to us: this city’s greatest asset isn’t something that can be built. It’s something that already exists in the people, places and traditions that make Tucson what it is: heritage.

New investment and development are certainly important to a community’s economic vitality. Both create jobs, generate activity and bring new opportunities. But this type of growth is most meaningful when it strengthens the qualities that made a place special in the first place.

Tucson has a remarkable story to tell. For instance, take our extraordinary culinary traditions that are recognized on a global stage, particularly when Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in North America – a model for how hospitality authentically syncs with a cultural identity.

We have a rich cultural legacy, a vibrant arts community and an unmistakable sense of place that offers something increasingly rare in a world where destinations, and all that they offer, can begin to look and feel alike.