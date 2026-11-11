The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Every city has something that makes it worth visiting. But the truly special ones have something more: a sense of identity, a spirit of community and a character that can’t be replicated anywhere else.
We are both longtime executives in Tucson’s hospitality industry, and as we start a new phase of our careers here in the community, one thing has become increasingly clear to us: this city’s greatest asset isn’t something that can be built. It’s something that already exists in the people, places and traditions that make Tucson what it is: heritage.
New investment and development are certainly important to a community’s economic vitality. Both create jobs, generate activity and bring new opportunities. But this type of growth is most meaningful when it strengthens the qualities that made a place special in the first place.
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Tucson has a remarkable story to tell. For instance, take our extraordinary culinary traditions that are recognized on a global stage, particularly when Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in North America – a model for how hospitality authentically syncs with a cultural identity.
We have a rich cultural legacy, a vibrant arts community and an unmistakable sense of place that offers something increasingly rare in a world where destinations, and all that they offer, can begin to look and feel alike.
Our region’s signature events are good examples, from La Fiesta de los Vaqueros to the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show; from El Tour de Tucson to the Tucson International Mariachi Conference; from the Tucson Jazz Festival to the Tucson Presidio Museum’s annual celebration marking the date of Tucson’s founding in 1775.
The challenge, and opportunity, is to protect and celebrate those qualities as our community continues to grow and blossom.
We believe the hospitality industry has a meaningful role to play in that effort. A hotel should be more than a place where visitors sleep. At its best, it can be a gateway to the surrounding community, connecting guests with local restaurants, independent businesses, artists, cultural institutions, outdoor activities and experiences they might otherwise never discover.
That responsibility extends beyond the guest experience. Hospitality is also about people. Our industry creates opportunities for individuals to build careers, develop skills and advance into leadership positions. It depends on a strong local workforce and benefits from partnerships with the businesses and organizations that make a community thrive.
And in a desert community like ours, responsible growth must also mean recognizing the importance of our natural resources. Water conservation and environmental stewardship aren’t simply regional concerns. They are essential to preserving the very qualities that make Southern Arizona an appealing place to live, work and visit.
As citizens of this community, we are continually learning and improving our own skills and applying them to our environment. As we do, we continue to listen to longtime residents, local business owners and community leaders, understanding their perspectives and working together to build on our shared heritage.
As we prepare to introduce one more hospitality venue to visitors and residents alike, we would be remiss if we didn’t issue a challenge to everyone who calls Tucson home.
Be an ambassador for our home.
Take a visitor to your favorite locally-owned restaurant. Introduce someone to a neighborhood, artist or cultural tradition they haven't experienced. Organize a tour of local museums. Support a small business. Share the story of what makes this region different. And take pride in the things that make Tucson unmistakably Tucson.
As hospitality leaders and members of this community, we recognize that preserving Tucson's unique character requires more than appreciation. It requires participation, collaboration and a genuine commitment to the people and businesses that make this city extraordinary.
We believe Tucson's future should build upon its rich heritage, creating new opportunities while protecting the traditions, culture and natural beauty that define Southern Arizona.
After all, a truly great destination isn't measured simply by how many people visit. It's measured by the connections they make, the experiences they remember, and the sense of belonging they take with them.
Tucson has always had something special. Our responsibility is to help ensure it always will.
Darren Haley is the general manager of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown; Janet McClanahan is the director of sales and marketing of Tempo by Hilton Tucson Uptown.