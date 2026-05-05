Often, small sections of a city are included in larger rural areas, and representatives are selected from that city. It follows that districting or the way we district is just not working. Human-drawn borders fall under the reality that to err is human.

One alternative is to eliminate districts and vote as a state. The abuse of that scenario is why we have districting in the first place. Consider that rural people have been under the thumb of city folk for as long as governments have existed.

Some advocate for proportional representation, where ranked-choice Voting is used in a multi-seat area without districts. This allows minority voters to concentrate their votes and gain representation. It’s an interesting idea, but representatives could come from something as small as one apartment complex far away.

Geography does matter. If we compare maps of Democratic Party voters with Census maps of African American populations in the “Deep South,” we can see a strong correlation. If we then add a map of cotton production in 1860, the similarities are stunning. Correlation is not causation, but we can see that geography does matter. A simple look at statewide population demographics shows us that this cotton region is underrepresented throughout. Sadly, the Supreme Court briefs didn’t take this into account. The textualists seem to need plain, direct speech.

Another hybrid idea would be to build fewer, larger multi-seat districts based upon understood geography. A populous state like Georgia would need more, but Louisiana would need fewer. Again, ranked-choice Voting would assure a majority outcome while enhancing minority outcome.

It is much more difficult to gerrymander larger multi-seat districts.