AccuWeather has released its annual summer weather predictions, giving Arizonans an idea of how the weather may look heading into June, July and August.

Overall, AccuWeather predicts extreme weather circumstances across the United States this summer, with some parts suffering drought and other parts experiencing flash flooding.

According to AccuWeather, Arizona will have a wet and hot summer, even putting the state at a low to moderate risk of flooding at times, which could also improve the drought across the state.

Here's an in-depth look at Arizona's summer weather according to AccuWeather.

When is summer?

Summer officially starts Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Will it be hotter this summer in Arizona?

Overall, AccuWeather predicts most of the United States will have temperatures above historical highs.

In Arizona, the north, northwest and southwest parts of the state will receive temperatures 1 to 2 degrees above the historical average, according to AccuWeather. The rest of the state can expect temperatures close to historical averages.

However, Arizonans can expect summer weather to start early, with peak temperatures as early as June or July across the state, according to AccuWeather.

Will it rain this summer in Arizona?

According to AccuWeather, Arizona should expect a hot and wet summer; nearly the whole state should expect 150% of normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of the state.