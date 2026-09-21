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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Arizona defines civic literacy as “the knowledge, skills, and dispositions necessary for informed, responsible participation in public life.” Those skills are tested when students have to form a view, explain it, hear a competing argument, and respond.

A new Sandra Day O’Connor Institute survey looked closer at how civic skills are practiced in the classroom. We asked recent high school graduates about their high school civics classes: what they learned, how disagreement was handled, when they spoke up, and when they didn’t.

Fifty-eight percent said they’d self-censored in class from sharing their opinion on a political or civic issue because they were concerned about how others would react.

The most striking finding was whom they were worried about. Among students who held back, 91% cited classmates. Just 41% were concerned about the teacher.

That does not make teachers less important; it clarifies the challenge they face. If students are worried primarily about one another, opening the floor for discussion is not enough. Teachers also have to structure conversations such that students can learn to feel comfortable disagreeing directly and also productively answering one another’s arguments.

That is difficult work, especially because nearly 80% of the civics teachers we surveyed last year said fear of pushback or controversy had led them to censor themselves. The teacher hesitates to even open a hard discussion, and the student hesitates to enter one.