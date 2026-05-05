The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Lea Marquez Peterson of the Arizona Corporation Commission says she wants AI to help monopoly utilities improve grid efficiency — improve storm response, customer systems, asset management, energy loads, water demand planning, and procurement and infrastructure maintenance.

She’s going to have a real fight on her hands. These monopoly utilities all make perverse amounts of money by gold-plating as much as possible, choosing the most expensive ways of doing business and sticking it to ratepayers with their chosen excesses — making about 10% on every single one of their ACC-approved expenses. That is their bread and butter.

So why in the world would TEP or APS voluntarily choose to have AI improve grid efficiency — studies showing 20% to 35% improvements — when they can just build more poles and wires and substations to produce more needed load capacity? And make a whopping profit off spending the huge amounts that it costs? More load? That buck stops at ratepayers' wallets. So, her idea of improving efficiency using AI will be dead on arrival. The utilities will fight that pole by pole and wire by wire. If there's no profit, it's a non-starter.

But Marquez Peterson can’t selectively use AI to implement only a few things at the margin — which even by ACC's low bar standards would be disingenuous. No, if you're going to use the power of AI, you have to go all in for an integrated plan, and not just for the few pieces that dovetail with your political ideology.