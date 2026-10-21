Lawmaker trades threats, abuse
I want to commend Tim Steller for his exposé on Rep. Alma Hernandez being featured in the New York Times. Tim will be vilified and accused of being antisemitic for his article because he dared to expose Ms. Hernandez's involvement in some of the incidents that led to threats. Her unwavering support for Israel is, rightly, questioned by many who have educated themselves on the conflict that began in the early 1900s.
A very short book, only 144 pages long and published in 2024, is a good starting point for anyone who wants to learn more about the never-ending conflict in Palestine. A “Very Short History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict,” written by Ilan Pappe, a renowned Israeli Jewish historian, will provide verifiable facts and context.
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Steller reported the truth. Not being a supporter of Israel's government or military actions is not antisemitic.
Clara Luna
Midtown
Standing with working people
As a U.S. Army veteran from Tucson, I urge our leaders to stand with working people on four fronts: workers' rights, Ukraine, healthcare and education.
Unions built the middle class. Every worker deserves the right to organize without intimidation, and employers who break labor law must face consequences.
Ukraine is defending the principle that borders can't be redrawn by invasion. The recent $400 million aid package was obligated at the last possible moment, with delivery stretching to 2029 and Patriot missiles excluded. That's too slow for a nation under bombardment. America must deliver air defense now.
No American should go bankrupt from illness. We must protect pre-existing condition coverage, lower drug prices, and strengthen Medicaid and the ACA.
And our public schools need full funding and fair pay for teachers — not cuts.
These come down to one belief: government should stand with working people, not against them.
Steven Alex Magallanes
South side
A better format for political debates
I propose a new format for political debates: Candidates would not be allowed to talk about each other. Hear me out.
During the first half, candidates would answer moderators' questions about their positions, priorities and plans without discussing their opponents. More time would be spent learning what each candidate stands for.
The second half would focus on criticism and accountability. Candidates would submit accusations and questions about their opponents to moderators in advance, along with supporting evidence. Moderators would investigate the claims and ask pointed questions based only on verified facts. Each candidate could respond, but not attack the opponent.
Consider the recent Arizona Secretary of State debate. The same accusations were made repeatedly, only to be met with denials and accusations of lying. Valuable debate time was wasted, and viewers were left without knowing what was true.
Voters would hear fewer unsubstantiated accusations, more verified facts and more meaningful answers. Candidates could still challenge each other's records, but voters could better evaluate those challenges.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Northwest side
El Niño is El Ego
We are powerless to control El Niño, but we have the power to control El Ego in Washington. El Niño brought much-needed rain to the desert Southwest. El Ego has given rise to a refreshing breeze named JoAnna Mendoza, who will defend us against racism, corruption and disparity that follow El Ego. I support the new Fab Four: Mendoza, Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes and Adrian Fontes!
Joe Sanchez
Marana
Mendoza over Ciscomani
Last April I got an email from Rep. Juan Ciscomani thanking me for contacting his office and saying he supports press freedom and the First Amendment. But his email didn’t mention specific issues.
The fact is, Ciscomani and other Arizona lawmakers condemned Sen. Mark Kelly and other senators for issuing a video reminding active-duty service members they didn’t have to follow illegal orders from superiors. Trump called this sedition. How about Kelly’s First Amendment rights?
Ciscomani's opponent, JoAnna Mendoza, is a military veteran who surely would show more spine. She would fight to restore VA funding and reverse healthcare cuts. She supports strong borders but also the Stop Excessive Force in Immigration Act. She would oppose reckless tariffs and Trump’s war policies.
The Sixth District needs someone who would act to counter the White House’s irrational impulses. That person is not Ciscomani; it is JoAnna Mendoza.
Tom Chulski
Green Valley
Voter fraud
As per my prior letter to the editor of August, voter fraud is essentially nonexistent and well documented. The article in the Oct. 19 Arizona Opinion from Stephen Richer of the Cato Institute documents the total lack of significant fraud in Maricopa County in 2020, specifically. A staggering 8 confirmed noncitizen voters were found out of 2.1 million voters. That is 0.0001428% fraudulent voters. Incredible resources are being squandered.
Trump is desperate to keep power and all of his cabinet is profiting.
He’s throwing away Ukraine and Europe for deals with Russia. Ignoring Russia’s support of Iran, endangering our troops. The Iranian war is about stealing the oil, like Venezuela.
MAGA is to be condemned for what they have done to our country.
Luther Creed
Foothills