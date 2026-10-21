No American should go bankrupt from illness. We must protect pre-existing condition coverage, lower drug prices, and strengthen Medicaid and the ACA.

And our public schools need full funding and fair pay for teachers — not cuts.

These come down to one belief: government should stand with working people, not against them.

Steven Alex Magallanes

South side

A better format for political debates

I propose a new format for political debates: Candidates would not be allowed to talk about each other. Hear me out.

During the first half, candidates would answer moderators' questions about their positions, priorities and plans without discussing their opponents. More time would be spent learning what each candidate stands for.

The second half would focus on criticism and accountability. Candidates would submit accusations and questions about their opponents to moderators in advance, along with supporting evidence. Moderators would investigate the claims and ask pointed questions based only on verified facts. Each candidate could respond, but not attack the opponent.

Consider the recent Arizona Secretary of State debate. The same accusations were made repeatedly, only to be met with denials and accusations of lying. Valuable debate time was wasted, and viewers were left without knowing what was true.