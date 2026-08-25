SCOTUS decision on ballroom
I am at a loss to understand the logic and decision-making by SCOTUS and Supreme Court Justice Roberts in allowing construction to proceed on the White House Ballroom while the overall case is reviewed.
Us everyday citizens are rarely given that privilege to continue with activities when courts have ruled against us. So why is the White House given that privilege? As I see it, there is no national security issue other than Trump's obfuscating mind as a method of pushing the legal case.
This is, however, President Trump's modus operandi previously as a private citizen, and now as, unfortunately, our President - Push on ahead and stay in front of the legal system.
SCOTUS — come to your senses and take charge of the process!
Jim Cummins
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Midtown
Prop 144
Vote no on Proposition 144. This is a constitutional amendment but allows the legislature to adjust the provisions by future laws. This makes court challenges very difficult. Too much power to a rogue, untrustworthy, self-serving Republican legislature.
Understand that these state Republicans don't believe Biden won in 2020, in spite of an audit that they instituted, but showed no substantive fraud. Nationally and locally, there is no evidence of any significant, election-changing voter fraud. Per the Heritage Foundation (right-wing group), it found Arizona had 0.0000854% cases of fraud in over 25 years. But Republicans ignore facts, as usual. That's just what they do. The problem is Republicans being involved with elections at all.
This language allowing the legislature to modify as they see fit also allowed them to try and institute restrictions on the Abortion Rights Amendment (Prop 139) overwhelmingly passed in 2024. That is just what they do. Those restrictions were struck down by the AZ Supreme Court.
Vote out all Republicans in November.
Luther Creed
Foothills
Pima County tax dollars
I am a proud teacher who has taught in Pima County for more than 20 years. I have invested years in education, training, certification, and professional development to serve our students. I want to talk about how pay is supposed to work in education, because Mr. Perez’s own memo makes my point. He explains that his predecessors earned about $70,000 dating back to 2014 and argues that, adjusted for inflation, that makes his almost 100K salary reasonable. Teachers’ pay is not adjusted for inflation. It reflects degrees, certification, years of experience, and performance. If we are going to use inflation as the justification, we should apply that logic consistently: pay should track delivery, not simply the cost of living. Pima County is being asked for $122,000 while SAEC reports nearly $298,000 in revenue and a high salary. This is not personal. I am asking this Board to hold every taxpayer dollar to the same standard our teachers are held to every day: performance, accountability, and results.
Danielle Othon
Sahuarita
AZ tax credit question
Why can’t Arizona taxpayers donate to two public schools instead of having to choose one public and one private school for AZ State tax credits? Of the $1 billion of tax paper money paid to Empowerment Scholarship Accounts funds in 2025, 65 to 70% went to private or religious school tuition. The ESA funds go to fewer than 100,000 students in Arizona. Public schools bear the brunt of educating over one million diverse students while continually losing funding. They need help!
Lorraine Crawford
Northeast side
DSA knows the way
The new DSA party platform includes healthcare for all, free, not even co-pays. Free college for all, including books, meals and housing. Guaranteed housing with universal rent control. Open borders with, I assume, all newcomers eligible for the aforementioned benefits. How do we pay for this? 2025 fiscal year ended with a $1.8 trillion deficit. Let’s take a page from California's hoped-for plan. Tax billionaires 5% of their wealth, not annual income, wealth. According to The Global Statistics website, as of January 2026, the US had 935 billionaires worth 8.1 trillion. Now 5% won't get us there, but 23% will. Now again, that's 23% of wealth, not annual income. That will get us $1.863 trillion, and we can put the $63 billion left over towards the anticipated $2 trillion 2026 deficit. The federal government spends too much. More taxation won't do it.
Jan Wieberdink
Northwest side