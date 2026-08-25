This language allowing the legislature to modify as they see fit also allowed them to try and institute restrictions on the Abortion Rights Amendment (Prop 139) overwhelmingly passed in 2024. That is just what they do. Those restrictions were struck down by the AZ Supreme Court.

Pima County tax dollars

I am a proud teacher who has taught in Pima County for more than 20 years. I have invested years in education, training, certification, and professional development to serve our students. I want to talk about how pay is supposed to work in education, because Mr. Perez’s own memo makes my point. He explains that his predecessors earned about $70,000 dating back to 2014 and argues that, adjusted for inflation, that makes his almost 100K salary reasonable. Teachers’ pay is not adjusted for inflation. It reflects degrees, certification, years of experience, and performance. If we are going to use inflation as the justification, we should apply that logic consistently: pay should track delivery, not simply the cost of living. Pima County is being asked for $122,000 while SAEC reports nearly $298,000 in revenue and a high salary. This is not personal. I am asking this Board to hold every taxpayer dollar to the same standard our teachers are held to every day: performance, accountability, and results.