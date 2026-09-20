It's the war, Juan

Affordability, inflation, rising costs — call it what you will — it’s top of mind for voters. The Brown University Climate Solutions Lab estimates that U.S. consumers have collectively spent about $107 billion more on gasoline and diesel since the beginning of the Iran conflict. Part of the cost impacts are from the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the same period. Pencil it out, and it averages to more than $500 million a day since Feb. 28, and it’s going to get worse, soon. All the money Congressman Juan Ciscomani claims to have saved his constituents with HR 1, the Big Beautiful Bill, pales in comparison to the price increases of gasoline and diesel. The cause for the stratospheric increase — a war Ciscomani said in May was “very close to being over.”

Humanity can choose a better path

What an amazing juxtaposition of articles in the Sept. 16 front section. On the front page we have "US confirms weapons are in orbit." On the op/ed page is Kathleen Bethel's "Humanity can choose a better path." The article about the weapons says they are ready to meet the challenges of evolving threats “wherever they exist." It also says the acknowledgment is "a clear message of deterrence to both China and Russia." That sounds like offense, not defense. I'm with Kathleen Bethel! Let's choose the better path. It's not a pie-in-the-sky utopian dream. Her visions are simply of a truly civil society that we should all want to live in, with equal opportunity for all. This is achievable if enough of us choose that path and reject the one we've been on. What are we waiting for? It's up to each and every one of us.