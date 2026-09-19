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Ruiz is the better candidate

In the recently aired Clean Elections debate between the two candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Democrat Teresa Ruiz successfully presented herself as a professional educator running against a politician.

Her opponent, Kimberly Yee, repeatedly emphasized that she chaired the education committee at the State Legislature, but failed to explain why, after decades with the GOP in charge, our public schools are now 49th in funding and performance in the nation. Where was she during this long decline, brought on by GOP cuts to public education? She kept saying she wanted to stop the exodus of teachers from our public school system, but provided no concrete proposal in how to accomplish it. She promised increased funding for public schools, without saying where the money would come from, as her party is committed to still more tax cuts.

Ruiz is clearly the better candidate.

Jon Dorschner

Midtown

Robotics laws needed for AI

The science fiction writer Isaac Asimov created his “Three Laws of Robotics” for a 1940s short story and later included them in his acclaimed 1950 novel "I Robot." They are: "First Law: A robot cannot harm a human or allow one to come to harm through inaction; Second Law: A robot must obey human orders, unless they conflict with the First Law; Third Law: A robot must protect its own existence, provided this does not conflict with the First or Second Law."