Letter: Biden is Our Only Choice If We Want Democracy

Megan McArdle's questions about Joe Biden make no sense if she really wants to save our country and preserve our democracy. Trump is clueless about everything beyond his self-centered egotistical foolish Trump world. Biden is our hope for the future of this country if we want democracy and not autocracy. Joe is fit, smart, more experienced than anyone and our last best hope. Personally, I prefer Liberty and Enlightenment and not the dark doom of Autocracy and Fascism.

Fran Gordon

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

