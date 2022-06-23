 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: carbon dioxide emissions

We are not killing the planet. We are killing our ability to live on planet Earth. Earth is a planet orbiting the sun not some manufactured product that can be destroyed by humans. Earth was here before humans and will be here after we make it impossible for human life to exist here. Look at the dinosaurs. Earth didn't die after a meteor hit, dinosaurs did. Perhaps then the motto should be "We are killing ourselves" rather than "We are killing the planet Earth".

Nancy Kabat

Foothills

