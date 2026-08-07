If you missed the news coverage of Mamdani trying to flash the smile that he uses in place of intelligent comments, look it up on Google. Mamdani walked up on stage to tell everyone how good everything is. The problem was that his time on stage was restricted to seconds because he could not say anything of value besides flashing a smile while the crowd loudly booed him. Mamdani has done everything possible to denigrate the ability of the police to protect the citizens including canceling a class of graduating police officers so they could not serve on the police force. He learned that making demands of Defund the Police creates impression of reducing public safety, however, 'safety' is one issue that most people agree with after seeing all the videos of crime running rampant in liberal cities. It is kinda funny that crime took a nose dive in Washington DC once Pres Trump brought in more police and the National Guard. People actually go out at night, now.