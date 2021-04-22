 Skip to main content
Letter: DC Statehood is Long Overdue
Letter: DC Statehood is Long Overdue

Kudos to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for announcing their support for D.C. statehood on April 20th. I hope Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema support it. D.C. residents, who outnumber both Vermont and Wyoming, have all the responsibilities of U.S. citizenship, but not all the benefits. They pay more in federal taxes than 22 states. Yet, they have no voting representation in the U.S. House or Senate. That can change now. The bill the White House is supporting would end that injustice by granting equality to D.C. residents. Former Senator Dennis DeConcini laid out clearly in his April 14th column that equality for D.C. has historically had bipartisan support, including from Senator Barry Goldwater. Hopefully 2021 will mark the end of taxation without representation.

Jeffrey Kucik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

