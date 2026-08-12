Ciscomani needs just $95M more

Disappointing!

I found the "Editor's Note" about skipping days for LTEs and also pet adoptions very disappointing. Though the pet adoptions now appear on tucson.com, I find it hard to believe there were not enough submissions given the huge number of pets needing homes. If not a free service; it should be. It was a highlight of the print version. No doubt, fewer animals will now find homes — sad. As to the lack of "unique" letters, I'd rather read dull, repetitive, sometimes absurd letters than see two pages of real estate ads. Some of those letters provided me (and many others) with their daily laugh. By choosing not to print, you are depriving us of health-benefiting endorphins attributable to a good guffaw! Suggestions: print intelligent, thoughtful letters more than once a month. Or, if few "unique" letters available to print, as a community service fill the rest of the page with listings of untruths uttered by Trump. There are enough to fill the page for decades.