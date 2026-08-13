Not so crazy

Yes, we need data centers. But, while we're waiting for all that technology to get launched 600-800 km into outer space (to maximize solar exposure and require virtually zero cooling) let's consider what needs to happen back on Earth. It's time to go deep: underground, that is. Visualize the following, which would accomplish a number of additional worthy objectives: On a large undeveloped area of land, dig a huge, wide basement to accommodate the data center, with access from above ground. Along with a closed-loop liquid coolant system and applied geothermal energy, this would reduce the amount of required energy and water, as the temperature below ground remains relatively constant. Build a complex of grocery and other retail stores on top, with several floors of apartments further up, including those designated for affordable housing, with solar panels on the rooftops to provide more of the energy required to run the data center. A win-win is possible.