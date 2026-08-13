Trump's latest accusation
Do Republican voters still think that a malignant narcissist who doesn't drive, pay taxes, buy groceries, and who has access to the best health care really has their best interests at the top of his agenda? Trump's latest rant is framing Democrats as communists. This is coming from a man who probably can't define communism and who thinks Putin is a great guy. If wanting health care for all, a livable wage, and not being worried about being shot by masked agents in the street is communism, I would probably be OK with it.
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
We rot from within
The country is being pushed into ruin by a triumvirate of powerful blocs: the NRA, Fox News and the Trump Administration. For years, the NRA's grip on gun policy has created a paranoid nation bristling with guns, where mass shootings occur on a weekly basis (339 so far this year), and where absolutely no place is safe.
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And, as we've learned to fear one another, Fox News has carefully taught us how to hate each other; a megaphone for divisiveness, whose followers relish conspiracy theories, hyper-partisan outrage, and, for some mysterious reason, fancy being lied to and made fools of.
And then we have Trump and his gutless sycophantic suckers who cultivate and nurture the crazy king's delusions, his sick need for revenge and his willful plundering and smashing.
Our forefathers gave us a foundation for a wonderful and unique form of democracy, defended for two and a half centuries by brave men and women. Sit back and watch as it's being destroyed by the selfish and ignorant.
William Muto
SaddleBrooke
Not so crazy
Yes, we need data centers. But, while we're waiting for all that technology to get launched 600-800 km into outer space (to maximize solar exposure and require virtually zero cooling) let's consider what needs to happen back on Earth. It's time to go deep: underground, that is. Visualize the following, which would accomplish a number of additional worthy objectives: On a large undeveloped area of land, dig a huge, wide basement to accommodate the data center, with access from above ground. Along with a closed-loop liquid coolant system and applied geothermal energy, this would reduce the amount of required energy and water, as the temperature below ground remains relatively constant. Build a complex of grocery and other retail stores on top, with several floors of apartments further up, including those designated for affordable housing, with solar panels on the rooftops to provide more of the energy required to run the data center. A win-win is possible.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
What would Jesus do?
When decent parents care for their children: “family.” When decent non-profit organizations enable the community to provide for the needy: “charity.” When decent government provides Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, etc.: “socialism.”
Jesus lived what he preached: loving God and others by feeding the hungry, healing the sick, saving the condemned with compassion for all. His mercy-based justice is vivid in Matthew 25:31-46. Early Christians sold their possessions and shared with those in need (Acts 2:44-45; 4:32-27). Such practice continued in some Christian traditions and inspired Christian socialism in 19th-century Britain, championing the poor against the greed of capitalism and the violence of communism. Are you surprised that Francis Bellamy (1855-1931), a Baptist minister and the author of the Pledge of Allegiance, was an American Christian socialist? Not all American socialists are Christian, but they all strive for democracy and care for people, especially the needy.
Fellow voters, please show your decency by voting for mercy-based justice!
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
The ‘S’ word
First, Social Democracy is not communism. Please take the time to Google "Social Democracy". Social Democracy is a philosophy where the government promotes capitalism and free trade while providing responsible programs for citizens. Our current government reduces taxes to maximize business profits and depletes tax revenue, cutting social service programs. Our government should provide a military to PROTECT us, health research, scientific research, clean air and water, educational opportunities, economic assistance for marginalized people, affordable food, housing, and medicine.
Reducing tax revenue to increase profit for the wealthy, at the expense of social programs, is pure Avarice. The purpose of government is not solely to promote financial profit.
If an individual clears$1,000,000 profit for a year, they will have $2,740 PER DAY to live off. America is capable of providing adequate capitalist opportunities and collecting adequate tax revenue to provide for both profit and social programs.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Re: ‘Re-think a college education’
Our education system is far from a “complete failure.” While money isn’t the only solution, it is a big part of the answer. Colorado ranks No. 1 in education, according to U.S. News & World Report, while ranking 21st in K-12 per-pupil spending. Arizona ranks 43rd in education and 49th in spending.
College debt is a real problem, but one we can address. Arizona provides no funding for our largest community college systems, while support for our state universities remains near the bottom nationally.
As for trade schools, they are alive and well in Arizona. Our strong Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs provide students with hands-on skills and training in construction, welding, culinary arts, software development, cybersecurity, nursing assistance, and more.
More than 90% of CTE graduates enter the workforce, military, or advanced training. CTE also boasts a 97.7% high school graduation rate, compared with 80% statewide.
Linda Lyon
SaddleBrooke
On the streets
The reasons people live on the streets are irrelevant to conservatives. What matters to them is the belief that these individuals failed to plan adequately for their survival.
Jim Dreis
East side
Socialism ghost story
Kathleen Parker’s Aug. 5 column was a jaw-dropper in self-contradiction. She scolds Republicans for peddling the tired fiction that socialism equals communism, then launches into the same talking point herself. Parker trots out a Cuba narrative for proof, as if democratic socialists are secretly drafting plans for ration books and state-issued radios. For someone who represents herself as a “moderate,” Parker’s reactionary leap into Cold War melodrama borders on contortion.
American democratic socialism proposes ideas so radical they’re already standard in most functioning democracies: healthcare that doesn’t require a GoFundMe, labor protections that don’t depend on luck, and social programs that keep people from free-falling into poverty--nothing resembling the authoritarianism Parker invokes — but why let your opponent’s good intentions interfere with scare tactics?
If Parker truly wants to elevate political discourse, she might start by avoiding the very misinformation she pretends to critique. Readers deserve better than boogeyman stories.
Jim Christ
East side
Music lovers in Tucson are fortunate
I was treated on my 98th Birthday to a Gaslight show, “The Best of Broadway.” It was spectacular with songs from “The Sound of Music,” “The Music Man,” “Phantom,” “My Fair Lady,” “Oklahoma,” “Man of La Mancha” and more. The voices and band gave us all they had. Broadway could not have been better.
Whatever your musical taste might be, you can find it here. Tucson Symphony, Arts Express, Pops at Reed Park, Winds at Udall, U of A, music of all kinds, small combos at restaurants and bars. Whatever your taste, you can find it.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Vote Democrat
The control of both the executive and legislative branches by the current Republican administration and Congress has accelerated a deeply concerning decline in our nation’s foundational systems and global standing.
The relentless focus on deregulating major industries has dismantled decades of critical environmental protections, accelerating habitat destruction and leaving public health vulnerable to industrial pollution.
Economic policies favoring tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy have worsened wealth inequality, putting an unsustainable financial strain on middle and working classes while ballooning our national debt.
By retreating from international agreements, this administration has created a dangerous leadership vacuum on the world stage.
We urgently need a return to balanced governance that prioritizes long-term economic equity, environmental stewardship, and responsible global leadership.
This year, let's choose leaders who will defend our democracy and build a country that works for all of us. I encourage everyone to vote Democratic in this year's elections.
Let's move our country forward-with hope, unity, and with a commitment to justice and opportunity for all.
Becky Green
Catalina
LTEs
Last week I was going through withdrawals when I did not see the LTE section in my subscription. As I have in the past 75-plus years, I have read the Star, and I always looked for certain sections as I aged. The front-page Vietnam era, the sports when I was in high school, our news section, etc., etc. Now, in my later years, I look for the LTE section because I like the opinions of the other readers. I was lost when I did not see this LTE section last week. Yes, I realize some people put in non-researched info, but most of our readers know the difference. Please keep the LTE alive; I look forward to it.
Vicente Rivera
Northwest side