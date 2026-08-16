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Genocide

The state of Israel is doing to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank what Germany did to its ancestry. A genocide. It’s horrifying to see such suffering and heartbreaking to know that no one is stopping it. Our leadership in this country is the worst in Trump and his rotten soul. However, there are millions of people in our country and around the world that despise what Israel is doing to the Palestinians, but the slaughter of innocent children and their families continues ….

A lawyer from Israel stood on the West Bank and proudly said to reporters that one Jew is worth Ten Million Palestinians. For we are the chosen people, he continued. God is on our side! How many times has that refrain been used throughout our history to commit the most heinous acts on another, as Israel is doing to the Palestinians?

Joseph Robinett

Midtown

Parker's editorial response