Letter: Fauchi at fault?

Yes. Dr. Fauchi has apparently found a personal antidote to ward off the infective verbiage (trumper tantrums?) used against him by Donald J. Trump and hasn’t shared it with the rest of us. Because so many others have also, to a greater or lesser degree, been “infected,” Dr. Fauchi should make his antidote widely available -- PLEASE! Maybe the rest of us will just have to wait until the election to get relief from the prattle of POTUS.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
