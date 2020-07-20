Letter: Fauchi at fault?
View Comments

Letter: Fauchi at fault?

Yes. Dr. Fauchi has apparently found a personal antidote to ward off the infective verbiage (trumper tantrums?) used against him by Donald J. Trump and hasn’t shared it with the rest of us. Because so many others have also, to a greater or lesser degree, been “infected,” Dr. Fauchi should make his antidote widely available -- PLEASE! Maybe the rest of us will just have to wait until the election to get relief from the prattle of POTUS.

Donald Gerlach

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News