Red-light camera violations
I think the City Council made a mistake by continuing the free transit and free pool/recreation.
And now they are trying to make up for lost revenue by penalizing those drivers caught in intersections. It has to be acknowledged that sometimes the safest option is to remain in the intersection for a few seconds and make sure those oncoming vehicles are coming to a stop.
The green arrows are helpful, but they have an end and can leave drivers/vehicles stranded in the intersection for a few seconds. Do they deserve to get a camera violation? I don’t think so. They are exercising good judgment that avoids accidents.
Where is the proof that red-light camera violations reduce the number of pedestrian deaths?
Studies would have to be unrelated to red-light companies to be valid.
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Patricia Cattani
East side
Free speech
Randall and Rose's opinion, June 25, left me concerned for our democracy. They attacked Representative Hernandez for sometimes voting with Republicans, however, working across the aisle is what Americans want — two parties compromising to get things done. There should be more of this, not less. Alma Hernandez promotes free speech, however she rightfully cracked down on pro terrorist (Hamas), and Jew hate. As unbelievable as it sounds, the U of A president said (Reuters) one main group was "endorsing the actions of Hamas" and was "antithetical to our university's values." I part company with Randall/Rose and their promotion of radicalism.
Rocque Perez and Randall/Rose say they want freedom of speech, but blackball AIPAC, which advocates for 6.5 million Americans. I guess they want free speech, but not for all. Roque Perez won't criticize foreign, Islamist Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood's influence peddling of $6Bto American higher education over the years. My vote is with Alma Hernandez.
Helen Garry
Green Valley
Red-light cameras
As much as I like Mayor Romero and my rep Kevin Dahl, I would vote against any candidate or elected official who wanted to reinstate the traffic cameras.
The cameras represent a reign of terror in Tucson history, and voters spoke loud and clear in 2015 to get rid of them. It was Tucson's finest hour in 2015 when its voters threw off the yoke.
Both Phoenix and Tucson have always had relatively high traffic death rates, which is more likely related to our proximity to an international border, from which we can have both drivers and pedestrians unfamiliar with signage or the lay of the land.
This proposal, which goes against the wishes of voters, is clearly an attempt by the City to augment its revenue.
Patricia Cattani
East side
Aid for Venezuela
What a tragedy for the Venezuelan people! I’m not talking about the recent earthquake, although that was an unbelievable tragedy on its own. I’m talking about the theft of their oil revenues. Trump's administration has taken control of billions of dollars of Venezuelan oil revenues. Some of that money is in offshore accounts in Qatar and in the US Treasury. The US did give Venezuela around 150 million in aid money, after stealing billions from the Venezuelan people. Trump, give Venezuela its oil revenue money back. God knows, they can truly use it today. Resist, vote.
Peter Morales
Midtown
Caitlin Clark
Like a lot of people, I started watching the WNBA because of Caitlin Clark joining the league. I watched her in college at Iowa — awesome, the best I've ever seen. A phenomenon! Yes, she took some hits, but she never missed a game — the WMBA? Yes, the girls are all bigger and stronger. Now, how do you stop or slow down her talents? Duh. You get physical with her, hurt her, wear her down get her out of the game. She is not that big — these other girls are huge, really built compared to her. So when they are allowed by the league to punish her, she has to sit out, and the team and the game are not the same — it's getting worse and worse — recently she was out with a bad back after sitting out the last quarter of the last game — the Fever lost because of her absence. When she is out, people stop watching.
Jim Coughlin
Northeast side
Billions in income?
Trump's billion in earnings was big news. Did he pay income taxes on those depraved earnings for 2025 like the rest of us had to? Income for profiting off the presidency should be taxable.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
Speak English
A recent article in the Star mentions that speaking English is not a necessary prerequisite for living here in Tucson. Watching the World Cup in soccer, I see that many people from around the world speak English.
As a general contractor for over 50 years in Tucson, I have had many workers from Mexico work for me. They are very good workers, loyal, diligent, honest, not lazy at all except a few of my main workers refused to learn English. They have lived in Tucson for over 40 years. They became close personal friends, although their lack of speaking English hindered their usefulness to me. They could not communicate with my customers. I learned Spanish so we could get the job done.
They are older and retired now, but live in poverty because they could not speak English. To prosper here in the United States, learning English is paramount. They live on the South side, where they are insulated and limited as to other opportunities.
I await the rebuttals and condemnation.
Ed LeGendre
East side
Politics
Daddy couldn't help them.
Our soccer team had the world eating out of its hand and glorifying in America once again. Not only were our Cinderellas exceeding their dreams, but they had the people of the world lavishing in our culture right down to the tubs of ranch dressing they were sending home to loved ones.
America stood proud, independent and self-reliant, for all to see, once again.
Then Daddy called foul, forced his way in and used the power we gave him to pressure FIFA to overrule the judges on the pitch.
Demoralized and degraded amongst all other nations without a Big Daddy, a great team was demoralized, degraded and took the hit.
Richard Kimball
Midtown
Re: Monsoon season wakes Arizona's cicadas
"Monsoon season" is referenced four times in the article. Research confirms what I have learned in my years as a resident of Tucson. "Monsoon season" is technically redundant because the word monsoon itself is derived from the Arabic word mausim, which literally translates to "season." It's like saying season season." Despite this redundancy, it has become a standard and accepted phrase in everyday language, used widely by locals and official meteorological organizations alike. To be accurate, use The Monsoon, Monsoon Thunderstorms, Summer Monsoon.
I think a newspaper should strive to be accurate.
Camille Gannon
West side
The people have the power
When Trump says he is not concerned about people's finances, he means it. You have all heard it for yourselves.
Here is some of what has happened in Trump's second term (thus far).
Affordability for gasoline, groceries, health care insurance are all up. Trump continues to deny it.
Targeting voting rights, your First Amendment rights to speak and the most dangerous policy: Trump's War.
U.S. soldiers died, and many were wounded. Thousands of Iranians also died.
Many, many voters have said they regret voting for Trump a second time. The following saying should help you choose the candidates you vote for next time.
If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.
Think outside the box, vote for democrats and fire the MAGAs in Congress now.
Show Trump and the current administration that the People have the Power. Save our democracy, our constitution and our rights. Together we will win and Make American Proud Again.
Sally Mayersohn
Northwest side