Caitlin Clark

Like a lot of people, I started watching the WNBA because of Caitlin Clark joining the league. I watched her in college at Iowa — awesome, the best I've ever seen. A phenomenon! Yes, she took some hits, but she never missed a game — the WMBA? Yes, the girls are all bigger and stronger. Now, how do you stop or slow down her talents? Duh. You get physical with her, hurt her, wear her down get her out of the game. She is not that big — these other girls are huge, really built compared to her. So when they are allowed by the league to punish her, she has to sit out, and the team and the game are not the same — it's getting worse and worse — recently she was out with a bad back after sitting out the last quarter of the last game — the Fever lost because of her absence. When she is out, people stop watching.