Letter: Hydrogen Fusion

There was an op- ed in Tuesday, November 16th star that painted a rosy picture of a brave new world using hydrogen fusion power. He mentioned a company that raised $500 million dollars to research and develop hydrogen fusion.
The only problem is that hydrogen fusion only occurs at temperatures above 20 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million degrees centigrade).An atom bomb is the only thing capable of achieving this temperature.
Theoretically, there is no way to cold fusion hydrogen.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
