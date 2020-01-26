Letter: Impeachment Hypocrisy Continues Unabated

Almost every day for the past couple of weeks the Star has published letters from readers calling on Senator McSally to perform her duties and "vote to allow witnesses" and render "impartial justice." Fair points. But where were these voices for open witnesses and impartiality when Rep. Schiff was holding closed door hearings and he and Rep. Nadler were limiting who could testify in their proceedings? To be trite, the silence was deafening. We can and will survive Trump. But I fear that the impeachment chorus has permanently altered what was a fracture in our society into a San Andreas fault which will only expand.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
