Time for a change

For those who have voted Republican all their lives, how has that been working for you? Are you OK with $4 gas, $8 ground beef, children dying of diseases that were eradicated years ago, a needless war that abuses our military, and families being sent to detention camps? To my fellow baby boomers, do you remember all those beautiful young people on the hills of Woodstock who believed in peace and love and in making the world a better place for all? How did so many of us end up voting for the most hateful, incompetent and corrupt man ever to hold the office of president? This November, let's send some younger and more progressive people to represent us, and end the mess the Republicans have made of our country. Maybe it's not too late for peace, love, and making the world a better place for all.