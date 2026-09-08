New UA business-engineering degree
I read with interest the recent news that U of A has launched a "unique new business-engineering degree." It is described as "the only undergraduate program of its kind in Arizona."
Congratulations on seeing the merit of this important blended technical and business offering.
I grew up in St. Louis and attended the University of Missouri-Rolla engineering school in the late 1960s. It is now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology (mst.edu).
In 1967, the school introduced a new four-year degree program, B.S. in Engineering Management, under the leadership of professor Bernard R. Sarchet. Sarchet is largely credited with establishing the first true engineering management department at a U.S. university. In 1979, he founded The American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM).
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In 1970, the university's centennial year, I proudly earned my degree as part of the first class to graduate with that degree.
Michael Finkelstein
Green Valley
Gubernatorial race
Arizona governor candidate Andy Biggs wants to kill the Arizona income tax, selling what some would describe as the trickle-down theory. That didn't work in Kansas, didn't work for Reagan, didn't work for "W," and most emphatically hasn't worked for Trump. Isn't doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result the definition of insanity? I'm thinking of voting a straight ticket for the first time in my life. Vote Blue!
Dave Bertagnoli
West side
Risks of testosterone therapy in normal men
Pete Hegseth is practicing medicine without a license. The Mayo Clinic lists the various risks of testosterone therapy, which every patient should be informed of prior to treatment, including:
Worsening sleep apnea, in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.
Causing acne and other skin reactions
Stimulating enlargement of the prostate gland and elevating PSA (prostate-stimulating hormone) and worsening prostate cancer when present (usually older men)
Enlarging breasts
Limiting sperm production, causing testicles to shrink
Stimulating too much red blood cell production, which can lead to blood clots and pulmonary embolism.
Some studies show an increase in heart disease, although more research is needed.
Other effects reported: Mood changes, irritability, increased aggression, swollen ankles and increased male pattern baldness.
Is “Dr.” Hegseth aware of these possible side effects, and has he properly informed his “patients”(servicemembers)?
Bill Webber, MD
Southeast side
UA football uses 'violence' to motivate
As many Tucsonans look forward to this year’s UA football season, I regret head coach Brent Brennan, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and offensive coordinator Seth Doege using the term "violence" in their interviews with reporters. During these chaotic times of our citizens losing their lives to the violent use of weapons, I call on coach Brennan, his coaching staff, players and others in the football industry to look for other methods and terms to motivate themselves and their team. Evan “smash mouth football” should be enough to lead the Cats to victory. Bear Down!
Jerry Anderson
Midtown
Ciscomani’s strengthening law enforcement
With Congressman Juan Ciscomani in office, I know local members of law enforcement have the resources they need to do their job well and keep our communities safe.
From bringing back $4.2 million for the Oro Valley Police Department and $1 million for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Ciscomani is fighting for Southern Arizona. Not to mention the more than $8 million he has already secured for projects to support local law enforcement since taking office.
Ciscomani has shown time and time again that he is willing to put in the work to make sure his constituents remain protected and our communities remain safe. His support of our first responders is keenly evident at every parade and event he attends, as he always makes it a point to thank them and engage them in conversation.
Thank you, Congressman, for fighting for a safer Arizona. You have my vote this November.
Mona Gibson
Northwest side
Brian Jeffries
Great article in Friday’s Star on Brian Jeffries. Unless I am mistaken, the Pittsburgh Pirates tried to hire him away from us many years ago. So glad he stayed. He should be in the University of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.
Thomas Quebedeaux
East side
Vanity insanity
The human bulldozer, AKA President Trump, is currently spending $1.2 billion on D.C. renovations. We citizens are having to pay at least $352 million of taxpayer funds just to build the ballroom, not to mention $16 million for the Reflecting Pool, $7.5 million to paint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building white, and who knows how much more for the Rose Garden, the helipad, and whatever else Trump wants. These mostly vanity projects proceed despite early promises that private donors would foot most of the bill. Among those private donors, by the way, are a dozen or more companies who have scored government contracts worth over $50 billion.
The immense cost of these taxpayer-funded vanity improvements should be paying for programs such as health care, Social Security, the national defense, and interest on our humongous national debt.
But paying immense amounts of money, all without our consent, is just Trump, the billionaire, having his way; damn the rules.
Melody Sears
Northeast side
Better fit
The Gagle Cartoon on page A7 of Saturday’s paper would be more appropriate if, instead of “Dark Money,” were the letters A I P A C.
With plans to spend $100 million on the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. The official count on money spent by AIPAC and its affiliates, as of Aug. 1, is $104.3 million on congressional races.
Begs the question: America First? Or Israel First?
Larry Robinson
Midtown
Stop the war on Defense
When Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth became the Secretary of War, no one thought he would actually declare war on the Department of Defense. His lack of experience and unwillingness to accept the advice of military leaders have been a disaster. Now, in the grips of an unwinnable war of choice, he has fired or blocked the promotions of 80 of the military's most senior leaders who either disagreed with him or committed the sins of being Black or female.
Running a multi-trillion dollar organization with possible dire outcomes is not as easy as kibitzing on a Fox News talk show. Now, his ill-advised Iran War has depleted our stocks of armaments and the brain trust of people who have spent decades in the service of our country. The Secretary of War has left our country defenseless. He can be impeached if Democrats vote in a new House majority!
Bruce Hilpert
North side
2nd most ignominious trial
A jury of her so-called peers could not reach a unanimous decision and was hung in the trial of Lindsay Clancy. Clancy admittedly murdered her three young children. The reason, she claims, is because of postpartum depression. Women have been having children forever, and many have had a sense of sadness afterward. I am sickened by this turn of events and hope the jurors will recall, with considerable sadness, the horrible mistake they made. We all remember O.J. Simpson and his absolution in the death of Nicole Simpson. I hope Clancy will be retried and that more reasonable people will staff the jury.
Philip Reinecker
East side