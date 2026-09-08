Midtown

Stop the war on Defense

When Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth became the Secretary of War, no one thought he would actually declare war on the Department of Defense. His lack of experience and unwillingness to accept the advice of military leaders have been a disaster. Now, in the grips of an unwinnable war of choice, he has fired or blocked the promotions of 80 of the military's most senior leaders who either disagreed with him or committed the sins of being Black or female.

Running a multi-trillion dollar organization with possible dire outcomes is not as easy as kibitzing on a Fox News talk show. Now, his ill-advised Iran War has depleted our stocks of armaments and the brain trust of people who have spent decades in the service of our country. The Secretary of War has left our country defenseless. He can be impeached if Democrats vote in a new House majority!

Bruce Hilpert

North side

2nd most ignominious trial