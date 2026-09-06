When ‘All Arizonans’ has to mean all of us
In the wake of the tragedy at Venture-N, I have been paying attention not only to what has been said, but also to the silence.
Two members of Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community lost their lives in an act of violence being investigated as a hate crime. Families are grieving, and our community is hurting.
At a time like this, words from elected officials and those asking for our votes matter.
Candidates often promise to represent “all Arizonans.” I want to believe them. But that promise must include LGBTQ+ Arizonans, especially when our community is hurting. If you are only willing to speak for certain Arizonans, perhaps “some Arizonans” is a more honest campaign promise.
I am grateful for the elected officials and candidates who have spoken, offered compassion, and acknowledged our community. That matters.
People are also reading…
Leadership is not only what you say when asking for our vote. It is also what you choose to say, or not say, when people are hurting.
We are paying attention.
Jess Losoya
East side
Why you should hate him
For the last 12 years of Democratic administrations, did you ever hear those administrations even suggest the following policies? Any foreign immigration should be conducted according to the law. No, but Trump did. No tax on tips and overtime for working people and less Social Security tax for retirees. No, but Trump did. Aggressive apprehension and prosecution of known criminals, both citizens and illegals. No, but Trump did. Ferreting out massive fraud, famously in Minnesota and California, conveniently ignored for all 12 years of Democrat control. No, but Trump did. Insisting that American industry should not be offshored. No, but Trump insisted that those industries be brought back to this country, providing good-paying jobs for Americans. Was there ever pressure to lower prescription prices? No, but Trump did through Trump Rx. How are the current costs for the 25 million GLP-1 users? The fascination and unrealistic cost of Green Energy. No, but Trump sensibly changed course. The Democrats are fantastic at promises but bereft of actual action.
Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley
Voting by mail
Trump and his allies are preparing to disenfranchise every Tucsonan who votes by mail. According to a whistleblower, the postal service is continuing work on a plan that will likely destroy our ability to vote by mail, despite a federal judge putting a temporary halt to Trump’s executive order. According to the whistleblower complaint, “(A) single scanning error in a batch of tens of thousands of ballot envelopes could prevent any from reaching voters.”
If Trump has his way, we may never get to vote by mail (or at all) again!
Don’t be surprised when Trump does not accept a legitimate defeat. He is determined to maintain power and drain our national resources for his own profit. MayDayStrong.org, a nationwide coalition of labor and community organizations, is preparing to launch a grassroots economic shutdown when the midterm elections are sabotaged. Please go to TucsonShutdown.org to learn more. Sign the pledge. Help us preserve our democracy.
Jude Glass
Midtown
Vote with the facts
We see many political ads. Representative Juan Ciscomani, AZ District 6, tells us he is making grants available to help our young people find good jobs that pay well. HR Bill 1055 would provide more training and education, especially in rural areas, for carpentry, HVAC, masonry, welding and more in junior and community colleges. Ciscomani introduced the bipartisan, along with others, on Feb. 6, 2025. There has been no action on this bill since; no voting by the House of Representatives or the Senate. Usually, important bills can be voted on in one week, while others might take three to six months. Why has this bill had no voting or movement in 19 months? Will we ever see this bill pass? It certainly sounds good when it is time for reelection. We all have the right to see how our representatives vote. Go to congress.gov.
Cathy Wayand
Northwest side
Is Pete the problem?
Why are our elected legislators calling for the firing of the Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth? Everything Hegseth does or does not do, whether it is good or bad for our national defense, is under the direction or approval of his boss, the Commander-In-Chief.
John Bashaw
Green Valley
My morning newspaper
Two joys of mine at the start of each day are my morning coffee and my morning newspaper, the Arizona Daily Star.
I always review the front page and headlines. I jump to the opinion page and then to the letters to the editor. I look over the letters to see if there is one or two of substance.
I enjoy reading George Will, from Chicago, a fellow baseball fan, even though I do not always understand him. He is one smart writer.
I look for Tim Steller even though I do not always agree with him. He is an investigator and does his homework.
I clip the Bridge article for my wife and the crossword for my daughter Meg. I hate when the Bridge and crossword are back-to-back.
I check the sports page to see if the Diamondbacks will make the playoffs, how Caitlin Clark is doing, and the latest on the University of Arizona basketball.
I sure love my morning newspaper.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
The Don's dollar
There are federal laws prohibiting a living president’s likeness from being on a coin. However, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent apparently ignored or circumvented the laws, norms, traditions and precedent to order (who really made that order, Scott?) Trump’s likeness to be on a dollar coin being distributed now. What about the rule of law, Republicans?
Most monarchies, the type we revolted against 250 years ago, have their living kings and queens on currency. Countries that have had living political leaders on currency are rare.
Examples are: Iran — Saddam Hussein; Syria — Bashar al-Assad; Libya — Muammar Gaddafi; Philippines —Ferdinand Marcos; Uganda — Idi Amin. Nice company to be in, Donald.
Don Scarinci, who served on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for 21 years, said, “Only dictators and kings place their portraits on coins. For 250 years the only nations that have placed an image of a living official on a coin have been ruled by kings and dictators.”
This is where we are now. This needs to change in November.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Right to vote?
The Declaration of Independence clearly says that the power of government comes from the consent of the governed. Then, those who had money were able to pay taxes and thereby allowed to vote. Because of taxation, we demand representation. Today, voting is legally a right because of equality and not a privilege. Or is it? There are those who oppose.
The Constitution establishes the laws that apply to all the governed. The laws on registration for the electorate are determined by those we choose to represent us within the government. Documentary restrictions on registration based on nationality, residence and citizenship reduce the number of the governed who actually vote. The USA is not a social club of the rich and powerful elite that organizes itself on cultural classes for the benefit of a select few. Show us a candidate that convinces us that they know and believe what the Declaration of Independence represents.
Jerry Moser
Oro Valley