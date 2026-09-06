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When ‘All Arizonans’ has to mean all of us

In the wake of the tragedy at Venture-N, I have been paying attention not only to what has been said, but also to the silence.

Two members of Tucson’s LGBTQ+ community lost their lives in an act of violence being investigated as a hate crime. Families are grieving, and our community is hurting.

At a time like this, words from elected officials and those asking for our votes matter.

Candidates often promise to represent “all Arizonans.” I want to believe them. But that promise must include LGBTQ+ Arizonans, especially when our community is hurting. If you are only willing to speak for certain Arizonans, perhaps “some Arizonans” is a more honest campaign promise.

I am grateful for the elected officials and candidates who have spoken, offered compassion, and acknowledged our community. That matters.

Leadership is not only what you say when asking for our vote. It is also what you choose to say, or not say, when people are hurting.

We are paying attention.

Jess Losoya

East side

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