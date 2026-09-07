Midterm elections

President Trump is using the fabricated issue of voting fraud to justify creating a means to control voting by mail. As an American, I never thought my vote would be threatened by my own government. But let’s see this for what it is: Trump is afraid of losing control of Congress and is searching for a means to confuse and reject the results of the election, state by state. He fears losing the House, but now the Senate too looms as a possibility. If it happens, he will attempt to control Congress through his veto, a problematic strategy at best. But worse, he might be faced with ANOTHER vote of impeachment and a Senate trial, a painful blister on his legacy, and perhaps the loss of his office. Let’s do everything we can to make this happen. For the future of our country, top to bottom, vote Arizona blue.