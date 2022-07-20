Letter: In response to "Democrats and Socialism

Socialism and Communism are not the same thing.They are diametrically opposed.North Korea,China and Cuba are Communist countries.Sweden, Switzerland,Norway and Portugal practice Socialism.Socialism is more democratic than what we have here in U.S.A which is a Republic. In Norway and Sweden and Switzerland they do not use voter suppression to win an election.They do not have courts that take away a person's rights or try to overturn a fair and fair eletion.