Letter: In response to "Democrats and Socialism

Socialism and Communism are not the same thing.They are diametrically opposed.North Korea,China and Cuba are Communist countries.Sweden, Switzerland,Norway and Portugal practice Socialism.Socialism is more democratic than what we have here in U.S.A which is a Republic. In Norway and Sweden and Switzerland they do not use voter suppression to win an election.They do not have courts that take away a person's rights or try to overturn a fair and fair eletion.

It was Republicans that tried to overturn an election by rioting at our nation's capitol and by trying to use electors. my responce to this person is to take a basic course in Gov't 101

John Cleary , Northwest Side

