Talk about out of touch ...

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, his wife, Rachel, and their nine children traveled all over the country over the course of seven months to see our beautiful country. Oh, and also to make a new reality show. It was paid for by the Great American Road Trip Inc., a nonprofit sponsored by, wait for it ... many companies regulated by the Department of Transportation!!! Rachel said, in a condescending manner, about the trip, “No one in my family, including my husband, were paid to do this, we did it for free to celebrate America 250 & encourage other Americans to get off couches & screens and spend time together seeing the country." Wow. I guess we should thank them, because I’m sure the average family that doesn’t even have nine children is so happy to live vicariously through them, given the fact that most families don’t have enough money to buy gas to even go on a road trip.