The online doctors
It is interesting to see that our liberal contributors are now doctors who can unerringly diagnose President Trump as having cancer, is mentally unstable and is showing his age of 79. He daily takes contentious questions from hostile press and actually responds, can make long speeches without notes, and does negotiate effectively with world leaders. Obviously, he still has amazing energy. This is the man who is still physically able to golf on a regular basis. Astonishingly but predictably, these same critics could not recognize the steep decline in President Biden. The man who could not hold a press conference without selected prearranged questions and written answers, and never allowed off-the-cuff questions. Who wandered aimlessly, stumbled and bumbled, and attempted to shake hands with non-existent people. A man who spent days sleeping on the beach. A man who used the auto-pen excessively, making all wonder who was actually in control. If any critic of Trump missed all of this, your evaluation of Trump is meaningless.
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Loyal M Johnson Jr
Oro Valley
Memorial Day
On Memorial Day, President Trump spoke at Arlington Cemetery, where those who defended freedom are buried. Although he mentioned the 13 Service Members who were killed in his Iran war, he has said that he is in no rush to end the war. So what did they die for? And how many more might die in his war?
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
Not swayed by glitz and tacky
We will avoid having anything to do with the national 250th anniversary of our nation, relying on the good memories of the last major celebration on the 200th anniversary. During simpler times, Tucsonans used to enjoy picnics, BBQs, swimming, and games in the park during the 4th of July festivities. My favorite thing as a kid was to watch the fireworks display at the University of Arizona football stadium or from the surrounding area. We will avoid TV viewing any of the 250th celebrations so far previewed as repulsive hijinks, set for desecrated venues around the White House. It is certain members of the Stepford Cabinet, along with minions and lackeys, will participate to promote the event as a celebration of the birth of our democracy and a remarkable display of true patriotism! The final picture of the fiasco/surreal picture of the DJT Circus should be framed with the title, “Elect clowns and expect a circus.”
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Paper size increased?
How did you sneak this up on me? No notification that I am now going to have to find a new position of leisure while holding my arms up about a foot higher in order to keep my clean slacks from getting newspaper ink on them. The AZ Daily Star is too tall!
Tom Hausam
Green Valley
It takes a nation
In 2024, we had an election in which we elected a President of the United States. This was, by the agreement of every American citizen, a democratically held election. It was not stolen. It was not rigged. It was a free and fair election. This is why I am deeply troubled when I read so many LTE’s referring to THEM, the MAGA crowd, or YOU, who voted for the current White House occupant. This was not a decision made by YOU, or THEM. It was a decision made by ALL of us. Like the writers of these LTE’s, I feel it was a poor decision. But let’s not point fingers or cast blame. Instead, let’s drop the us vs them mentality, and recognize that, as Americans, we made one decision in 2024; we can make a different one in 2026, and in 2028.
Sally Lee
Foothills
$250 bill
I support having Trump on the proposed $250 bill because by federal law, only deceased individuals whose place in history is well-known to the American people can be depicted on U.S. currency. The Secretary of the Treasury holds the final authority over banknote designs, with a longstanding policy that prohibits any living person from appearing on bills.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side