The next step after the dust settles must be for our newly elected Congress to immediately create laws that will form a more perfect union, establish justice (prosecute those now in power who have broken current laws), reform the Supreme Court, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare for all its people, including the undocumented, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity. As per the preamble of our Constitution.

When lies do harm …

How is it that if you claim to have served in the military but did not in order to gain something, it’s against the law (Stolen Valor Act), but you can lie constantly about how an election was stolen, and this does damage to democracy ... you can get away with it under the guise of "free speech." There are defamation laws that should prevent this. Media and other corporations have standards boards that verify the validity of your statement so you don’t get sued. It seems that it is ok for politicians to lie to gain favor with their base. I know the media points out lies and untruths, but we’ve become so used to it, we accept the lies with no accountability, and our system is further degraded. I hope someone with the clout and financial backing would call them out and go to court to defend our democracy.