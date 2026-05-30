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Trump’s other slush fund

We all know about trump’s slush fund to give almost 2 billion of our tax dollars to Jan 6th criminals and other trump cronies.

But there is a much bigger trump slush fund. Remember the ceasefire in Gaza and the “Board of Peace”?

Member nations pledged over 7 billion and trump promised 10 billion of our tax dollars. He gave 1.5 billion of our hard earned tax dollars to the fund. But where is the money? The Financial Times has revealed no money has gone to the World Bank fund as promised. If it exists, it has gone to a private JP Morgan account. An account without transparency requirements.

No rebuilding of Gaza has happened, the ceasefire is a sham and the UN had called the humanitarian situation “critical.” The money that might exist to help Gaza is in a private bank account (another trump slush fund?) with no accountability. Yet, another illegal action by our 47th president!

Shirley Pevarnik

West side

Cage fight?

UFC Cage on the White House grounds. Every time we think trump could not be any more outrageous he says "hold my beer" and goes even lower. "Elect a clown expect a circus" just took a turn for the worse. Is this making America Great again? Sounds more like Ancient Rome run by Nero ... and we all know how that turned out.

Eric Watt

West side

The people's party vs. MAGA