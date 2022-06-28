 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Losing opinion pages is another step down

  • Comments

As a newly commissioned reverse “snow bird”, I was wondering why there is no opinion page in my new local paper here is Wisconsin. Thanks to Fitz for educating me. Removing the opinion page from the paper is one more step on the slippery slope our country is careening down. We need to hear from each other whether we agree or not. Hopefully the American people are still smart enough to consume all manner of thought and conclude their own conclusions. Gannet should bring the Opinion page back. Thanks to the Star for allowing me to continue to learn from others and decide for myself.

Jennifer Jones

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gun Control

The real problem is not guns, gun owners, access to guns, mental health, the second amendment, or thoughts and prayers. It's MONEY. In order t…

Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunn…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News