Letter: Losing opinion pages is another step down

As a newly commissioned reverse “snow bird”, I was wondering why there is no opinion page in my new local paper here is Wisconsin. Thanks to Fitz for educating me. Removing the opinion page from the paper is one more step on the slippery slope our country is careening down. We need to hear from each other whether we agree or not. Hopefully the American people are still smart enough to consume all manner of thought and conclude their own conclusions. Gannet should bring the Opinion page back. Thanks to the Star for allowing me to continue to learn from others and decide for myself.