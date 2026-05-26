Christie Cummins

Midtown

If you mean Midtown, just say that

In response to Mr. Steller’s opinion: “The windshield view drives Tucson's image down”, I respect your acknowledgment of the car-dependent view of Tucson, and the benefits of density.

However, if you mean Midtown, just say that.

You acknowledged the people near specific arterials — 22nd, Broadway, Speedway, and Grant. You shared a list of behaviors that ignores that people on these streets in Midtown also hang out there because that’s where all the existing small businesses are?

The midtown built environment is less connected than downtown, but more than East. To imply that disappearing pedestrians is a sign of a safe city — no matter whether they are visibly struggling or not — is a nightmare. Midtown neighbors are fighting to address the biggest threat to health and safety of pedestrians — speeding drivers.

I agree, “those miles of sterile barrenness represent their own problem”— lack of rail infrastructure.

Elaina Richards

Midtown

When do we break?

Every day, the president of the United States obsesses about the 2020 election. An election he lost by seven million votes! We all know these numbers are true. All of us! How long can we continue to accept that living in this madness is normal. My god!