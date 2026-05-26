Steve Kerr
I find it surprising and uncomfortable that the Daily Star is honoring Steve Kerr in a feature article. While his career, both at U of A and in the NBA, is laudable, his personal conduct is not. Mr. Kerr has consistently lashed out at Israeli policies, with no mention of other nations' atrocities and little knowledge of the history and politics in that region of the world. I would be more than happy to enhance that education, either personally or by referral to experts, so that Mr. Kerr could then form a more knowledgeable opinion on the current situation. Better yet, maybe he should just stick to basketball and stay out of politics completely. I welcome a reply from you or him.
Jeff Penfil, DMD
Marana
Trump, taxes, 'weaponization fund'
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In 2016, Candidate Trump claimed REALLY wanting to release his "very big, very beautiful" tax returns; he REALLY would when the IRS finished its audit. For 50 years, presidents had done so. The IRS said he REALLY was not prohibited from doing so; we REALLY did not see them.
A tax review, a $73M refund. In 2020, we learn, he only paid $750 (yes, REALLY) in both 2016 and 2017 and zero in 10 of the past 15 years. He REALLY sued "his" IRS for $10B but his DOJ headed by his acting attorney general, never challenged his suit. They REALLY settled for a $1.7 "weaponization fund," which REALLY keeps his IRS from ever looking into the dramatically escalating Trump Organization — a FAMILY EMPIRE — headed by Donny and Eric.
His fund reimburses January 6ers trying to kill police men, now presidentially pardoned. BTW, neither 47 nor his No. 2, have yet to file their 2025 taxes. I know I REALLY have.
Butch Farabee
Oro Valley
Gerrymandering
I love Mary Ellen Klas' fix for gerrymandering (May 22)! Yes, let's join the rest of the world's "advanced democracies." Proportional representation — what a concept! Sounds sort of like one person, one vote, doesn't it? She explains how it can be done without a constitutional amendment. What are we waiting for? Let's do it! And while we're at it, let's also get rid of that crazy electoral college, which is just the opposite of proportional representation. Of course, that would require a constitutional amendment, which is already being worked on in many states. There are some German citizens in my extended family, and they simply cannot fathom what in the world the electoral college is all about. They shake their heads in bewilderment.
Klas ends her piece with the following: "It would be like a national political cleanse — the systemic detox we want, and the reboot we desperately need." Amen!
Aston Bloom
East side
Atrocious week
Dirty, dirty, dirty! Donald Trump dips lower into dark pools of corruption. A multi-million dollar taxpayer-funded slush fund for overzealous loyalists who pooped in the federal Capitol on January 6 and/or attacked police? Everlasting immunity from IRS audits for himself, his family and his businesses? Going back on deals with incumbent Congressmen whom he deems insufficiently obedient to his will? Stephen Colbert off the air? What an atrocious week it was!
Mary DeCamp
Downtown
As a Jew
Mr. Simon begins his letter of May 23 by identifying "as a Jew," as if this adds credibility to his distortions. The historical record shows Jews, from the 2nd century BCE through the Nazi era, betraying other Jews. In Europe, throughout the Middle Ages, some Jews were snitches on other Jews who illegally practiced Judaism. Don't walk away from opinions prefaced with "as a Jew," run away.
The body of Simon's letter misleads us. AIPAC is not Israeli, it is composed of millions of Americans, Jews and non Jews, supporting the alliance between the United States and Israel. Mr Massie's antisemitic tropes, conspiracy theories against Jews and Israel, and vilifying those belonging to AIPAC made him a worthy opponent. Massie fiercely supports free speech for some, but castigates freedom of expression for millions of AIPAC members. As for money spent, "The Hill" reports Massie spent 16 million and Gallrein 19 million. In 2022, Massie was alone (420-1) in voting against a resolution condemning Jew hatred. AIPAC got his message.
Andrew Katz
Green Valley
We demand a cut of the $1.776B
Together for 54 years, we have undergone many crises — none so omnipresent, so infuriating, and so injurious to our psychological well-being and physical health as both Trump presidencies. We’re overjoyed that at last there is a $1.7B fund that will pay us for our suffering.
Having experienced the trauma of continual firehoses of lies, emotional abuse, stress, sleeplessness, loss of confidence in our government, outrage at overspending, nauseatingly bad taste, DOGE, Operation Epic Folly, and general incompetent chaos. And so, we demand a piece of this fund for damage to our psyches as well as our TVs, which have had stuff hurled at them. And as if we haven’t endured enough: a new ambassador to Jamaica, Kari Lake. Where is Evan Mecham when we need him?
We demand $2 million each for each of us for each year Trump has been in office, a fair remuneration for the corruption, lies, slaughter, lawlessness, and derangement we have witnessed so far.
Shelly Fishman and Bob Fishman Kafes
Midtown
Memorial Day
Memorial Day is for honoring those who died while serving our country. This is what it's all about!!
In my opinion, this important holiday should not be commercialized. Store sales, online sales, and any special a business comes up with.
I wish everyone would stop and think exactly what Memorial Day is all about. Our brave soldiers who gave it their all, including the ultimate — their lives while protecting our country.
It is not meant for commercialization! I wish for-profit businesses would respect this holiday instead of commercializing it. Something is definitely wrong with this! I don't shop on this holiday. It's just wrong for me.
Karin Milirello
North side
$1.776 slap in the face
How insulting to have a fund created to reward bad behavior disguised as "grievances" make reference to the official date of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Do you ever get the feeling that Trump is just trying to make each new action of his more outrageous and egregious than the last to see how much he can get away with, and quickly adding another crazy thing on top of that to distract from the last? (resettling 10,000 more South African immigrants) It's like a child acting out just to see how far he can push things before he is stopped. It's obvious that he CAN get away with anything.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
If you mean Midtown, just say that
In response to Mr. Steller’s opinion: “The windshield view drives Tucson's image down”, I respect your acknowledgment of the car-dependent view of Tucson, and the benefits of density.
However, if you mean Midtown, just say that.
You acknowledged the people near specific arterials — 22nd, Broadway, Speedway, and Grant. You shared a list of behaviors that ignores that people on these streets in Midtown also hang out there because that’s where all the existing small businesses are?
The midtown built environment is less connected than downtown, but more than East. To imply that disappearing pedestrians is a sign of a safe city — no matter whether they are visibly struggling or not — is a nightmare. Midtown neighbors are fighting to address the biggest threat to health and safety of pedestrians — speeding drivers.
I agree, “those miles of sterile barrenness represent their own problem”— lack of rail infrastructure.
Elaina Richards
Midtown
When do we break?
Every day, the president of the United States obsesses about the 2020 election. An election he lost by seven million votes! We all know these numbers are true. All of us! How long can we continue to accept that living in this madness is normal. My god!
Dennis Rivera
Foothills
Letters to the Editor
Last week, there were two letters to the editor from the same person in the same issue. Letters have also been published from the same person in numerous issues during the month. Are there not enough letters to the editor being sent, or does the paper just like certain people? I thought the paper had a policy?
Dave Locey
Foothills