Is he any better?

Let me explain: He was a WWII veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and an 'old school' Republican. I can imagine him in today's world freezing nearly to death, starving, and being shot at while wondering if the guy calling the shots in the White House wasn't a whole lot different from the maniac he was fighting against ...

I remember

On Memorial Day, we remember those who died in the service of our country. Years ago, I acquired the book "To Heal a Nation" by Scruggs and Swerdlow (Harper & Row: 1985). It describes the development of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. It lists every name on that memorial wall. Using that book and my recollection, I determined that I had known about 32 people who had died during that war. Some were neighbors, others I had known in high school, but most of them (15) had been in my Army basic training company at Fort Dix, N.J., in the spring of 1969. Many of them I didn't know personally, but I remember hearing their names being called out during morning roll call. (....BROWN, Here, First Sergeant!....HARRISON, Here!....STEVENS, Here!....) I didn't go to Vietnam. The Army sent me to Europe instead, but I remember those that I had known who had made that ultimate sacrifice.