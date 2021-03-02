 Skip to main content
Letter: Minimum Wage Misunderstood
Letter: Minimum Wage Misunderstood

$7.50 minimum wage means life of poverty.

Not to a high school kid who manages to get in 20 hours a week working after school and Saturday, and maybe Sunday. That's $150 a week, living with his parents, free rent, free food, free living. He or she has money in their pockets at all times, and are getting some work experience at the same time. When will people get it - that the minimum wage is not intended to provide a comfortable living for a family of three or four, but is rather an entry level income.

Vernon Stedronsky

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

