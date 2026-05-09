Trump's favorite Rep.
Trump’s favorite congressman is Tucson’s very own Juan Ciscomani, Congressman “Duck, Dodge, and Hide.” A missing-person report should be filed by constituents for Ciscomani in AZ6. He’s never available because he only works for Trump, not for us!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
An international farce
As our ruler's mental and physical health increasingly come into question, and with his appointing himself to be the world's police chief — by which he conducts himself in a blundering manner — it is things like these that put pride in the United States in a state of continuing decline, both internally and internationally. Our ruler's actions, with the help of his primary accomplice, "Deputy Hegseth," are spearheading an international farce, a dangerous farce that will have long-lasting, negative effects on the U.S. Who will trust us after all of this? Few, if any, and understandably so. It has become personally distressing to have to be included among those who feel a sense of alarm, uncertainty and sadness. We are understandably distressed and seek an end to being in this ongoing state of turmoil.
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Don Gerlach
East side
Much-needed advice
To the Trump administration:
Tom Homan: Speak to people without using expletives.
Pete Hegseth: Stop bullying and misquoting Scripture.
Kash Patel: Join AA.
Todd Blanche: Go back to law school.
J.D. Vance: Read the Gospels and act accordingly.
Lee Zeldin: Buy and live in a home where protection from air and water pollution has been rolled back.
Marco Rubio: Remember Trump's insults and stop demeaning yourself.
Kevin Warsh: Let Jerome Powell mentor you.
Donald Trump: Learn what truth is and why it's important.
To Trump voters: If you regret your vote, don't make the same mistake again by voting for people he endorses.
To the Supreme Court: Adhere to the Constitution and its precedents.
To the whole U.S. government: Bring back decency and integrity. The U.S. is an embarrassment to the world, and people living here are hurting.
Sister Karen Berry, OSF
Midtown
Back to high school
Mr. Dowdall, you immediately lost any standing in your letter to the editor when you proclaimed Bernie Sanders a communist. He has identified himself as a "democratic socialist" for decades. He never has called himself a "communist." If you had been awake during government class in high school, you would know that "socialism" is an economic system, while "communism" is a political system. Scandinavian countries are in the democratic socialism category. Those are the countries that have the highest level of citizen happiness. Back to school!
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Education of youth
I was heading into a local store yesterday, and a guy with a clipboard asked if I would sign a petition to "help combat fraud and abuse in education funding." I asked him what it actually does, and he replied, "I'm not sure. I really don't know much about it." I read the legislation description at the top of the page, and it was proposed legislation to end the school voucher system, and not about "combating fraud and abuse in education funding." This effort would remove parental options to provide a better education to their children and force them back to sub-par school districts like TUSD, which was run into the ground by Adelita Grijalva and her like-minded associates.
Do not be fooled by this attempt to misrepresent what this proposal would actually do: limit parents' choices about their children's education and send more money to failing school districts. Please know what you are signing and for what you are voting.
Loran Hancock
Northwest side
National issue forever
He is not a laughing matter. Comparing Trump's created chaos to being told you have a Stage 3 cancer and how your survival depends on how much you can tolerate throwing up is a descriptor of the current state of our national governance. Do we retreat from it or face it head-on? I believe we are learning to tolerate much of his chaos. He is not the brightest in the administration, but some are very intelligent. Those who are brighter than Trump are following Project 2025. Some think liberal is a dirty word, but the new GOP is a plague imposed on us. I once believed Trump would grow into his job, but I have given up hope.
Toni Kane
Oro Valley
Kentucky Derby
I am glad I was not the only one who was upset with the lack of coverage of the Kentucky Derby. For years, a list was in Saturday’s paper with a list of the horses and riders. This year, nothing. I hope you do better for the Preakness. Since starting printing in Las Vegas, we get old news and now this. I am getting close to stopping my subscription.
Ginny Smith
Midtown
Local celebration of law enforcement
I had the honor of attending the Tucson Police Department Fallen Officer memorial May 6 at TPD headquarters. President Kennedy in 1962 established May 15 as the date to specifically honor officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
Its goal is to honor the service, courage and dedication of law enforcement officers and to support their families, colleagues and survivors, and is now expanded to the entire month of May.
Chief Monica Prieto presided over the event, where it recognized 10 TPD officers who gave their lives in service to our community. The event was concluded by "Passing of the Badge": a six-point star replica of the first badge worn by TPD officers in 1881, four officers to show the passing of generational responsibility.
When you see a law enforcement officer, take a moment to thank them for their service. Thank them for their service and dedication. We keep them responsible to our community, and they will continue to show their dedication.
Margarita Bernal
West side
Act on the CLARITY Act
As the founder of UGenome AI, a Tucson-based precision medicine company, I urge Senator Ruben Gallego to support the CLARITY Act in the Senate Banking Committee.
The CLARITY Act establishes clear rules for digital assets and cryptocurrency — rules that American innovators have needed for years. Without them, legal uncertainty holds back companies like mine.
At UGenome, we believe patients should own their genetic data. The technology to make that real depends on the same digital infrastructure this bill would regulate.
Without clear rules here, those innovations get built in other countries — not Arizona. This bill passed the House with nearly 300 bipartisan votes. Senator Gallego has rightly pushed for strong consumer protections in the bill. I support that fully. The committee is expected to act this month, and his leadership matters.
Arizona entrepreneurs are building the future of medicine. We need the senator to help us build it here.
Zachary Brooks
Midtown
Trump's personal piggy bank
Inasmuch as President Trump sees taxpayer money as his personal piggy bank, I feel that when he leaves office (or is removed, or impeached, etc.), that he be held accountable for any projects or expenses that enriched his family or anyone that personally benefited from any of his policies. Presidents do not have the right to enrich themselves at taxpayer expense and Mr. Trump and his family with others in government have proven to be dishonest and open to any scheme that would enrich themselves such as Trump’s “golden passport” or his continued use of government vehicles — Air Force One — to carry out personal business or entertainment; i.e., attend worldwide golf tournaments at, again, taxpayer expense.
Richard Rebl
East side
American identity solution
Regarding the LTE, “Democratic Party Identity,” May 6. First, a sincere thank you for contributing a letter to the opinion page of the ADS. I don’t know if I can represent the “‘Kennedy’ Democrats” to which you appeal, but please let me make an appeal to you that would help bring about the solution you seek: stop supporting political leaders on the extreme right and start electing more moderate conservatives. What you are observing in your letter is simply the left pole of a highly polarized society. If both ends of the political spectrum were more willing to listen to each other and meet each other in the middle, then there would be less need for “indoctrination,” less “denigration” of America, more proud patriotism and finally, a move toward eradicating the “cancer growing among us.”
Sally Lee
Foothills