Richard Nixon
In a 1977 interview with David Frost, Richard Nixon was asked whether a president could do something illegal without it being considered a crime. He replied that when a president does something, it is not a crime. He forgot that no one stands higher than the law. Sounds like Trump. When will Trump be told he is not higher than the law, which he swore to protect and defend? Liar, liar, pants on fire.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
TPD scanner changes leave us in the dark
When I hear a police helicopter and/or police sirens where I am, I need to know what is going on. Previously, I could pull up dispatch and learn if it was a threat to my safety. This gave me peace of mind. Now, that is no longer an option, and it makes me feel unsafe.
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A dashboard information site was set up for the public, but it is not helpful. From what I understand, the dashboard updates every 30 minutes. It is designed for TPD data and not for citizens who need vital information as it is happening. If I can get the dashboard to align on a phone screen, the information is vague and unhelpful.
TPD has always been helpful with keeping citizens informed. Now we are in the dark, and it makes us feel insecure. TPD must improve this. There are ways to design software that permits citizens to learn in real time what is going on around them without divulging information that jeopardizes police work.
Cheryl Kelli
Downtown
Gerrymandering
The most notorious decision of the Supreme Court is the infamous 1857 Dred Scott case holding that Black Americans were not citizens. The next worst case was Plessy v. Ferguson (1896), which held that barring Black people from riding on whites-only passenger railroad cars was acceptable as long as there existed “separate but equal” accommodations for Black people. Although Plessy was never explicitly overruled, the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case rejected the “separate but equal” doctrine in holding that segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. The conservative majority in the recent case of Louisiana v. Callais would probably have been in the majority if Plessy were before it today. The majority essentially held that since racism no longer exists in the United States, therefore the creation of Black voting districts constituted unconstitutional racial gerrymander under the Equal Protection Clause. This in an era when President Trump posts racist pictures depicting the Obamas as apes.
Sean Bruner
West side
Ceasefire, what ceasefire?
"Washington said Iran had not breached a fragile ceasefire." But Iran fired missiles at U.S. ships on Monday and attacked the United Arab Emirates. During the non-ceasefire, the U.S. military said it had destroyed six Iranian small boats as well as cruise missiles and drones. I realize that Trump’s dictionary can be described as very, very loose, but even so. My dictionary says a ceasefire is a temporary agreement between warring parties to stop active fighting. Ho hum, another day, another ceasefire which really isn't a ceasefire. This war, which Trump says he has already won many times before, goes on with no end in sight. Our fearless leader continues to play hard and fast with definitions and people’s lives. Between golfing and his renewed interest in his billion-dollar ballroom, I'm shocked that Trump has time for the war he so carelessly began.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Suing before printing?
I recently read an article about how the rich and powerful are suing publications before they even print. Maybe it's just me, but if you file suit before even seeing the article, aren't you basically saying you did something bad and you just don't want anyone to know about it? Sounds like an admission of guilt. I think the courts need to start imposing punitive costs on anyone that gets their case thrown out of court due to lack of evidence. Seems to me that a motion for summary judgment would be in order for trying to stop "defamation" before it even happens. Maybe if they have to pay all court costs and loss of revenue for the respondents, along with triplicate punitive damages to the courts, we would see a little less of this high-handed behavior.
Dan Pendergrass
West side
Wake up!
Perhaps George Will’s op-ed about how the Voting Rights Act is no longer needed would make sense if people of color were truly equal in this country. Unfortunately, they are not. They had a chance to become equal during Reconstruction. That was quickly quashed by former slaveholders in the South. The Voting Rights Act and subsequent legislation was creating a path for equality until the Trump administration came to power.
Black people have suffered since before this nation was formed. Make no mistake: America was created by white men of power for white men of power. All others — including women — are nothing but second-class citizens. There used to be at least lip service for trying to make up for past sins. No more. Now that the people who wrote Project 2025 are pulling the strings, we will see nothing but more and more restrictions on anyone who is not a white male of means.
Wake up, people! Take back your rights before it is too late.
Kathleen Dubbs
West side
Let the better car prevail
I read with some dismay of congressional efforts to ban Chinese vehicles from entering the United States market. The concern is that allowing such vehicles in the U.S. will harm American manufacturers. Does anyone else see something wrong with this picture? If American consumers are given the choice and choose Chinese-made cars, it will be because they are superior. Maybe more advanced technological features, maybe better made, maybe any number of reasons. If these cars are inferior, they will not sell; if these cars are better, why should the American consumer be denied? It seems that both true capitalists and consumer advocates are on the same side on this issue. Why can’t U.S. manufacturers compete on the basis of building better cars? Why should Americans have to settle for an inferior product to keep an inferior manufacturer afloat? Are our representatives placing their own interests above ours?
We live in a great country, but such practice is flat-out wrong. Let the better product win.
Jeffrey Zelmanow
SaddleBrooke
Will test scores ever improve?
The voucher concept is pretty simple. Allow government funding of school choice to improve academic performance and force public schools to compete. When parents choose private, taxpayer dollars move with the student, and we are billed for less than half what public schools require. Win-win.
Not so fast; the midterm report card for public schools says they are not choosing to adapt.
Economically: School closures, tough but necessary, are not happening. Teacher/administrator ratio is unchanged. TUSD PV High is opting for four-day-a-week classrooms with Fridays reserved for tutoring and free food.
Politically: In January, TUSD closed 20 schools for ‘No Work, No School, No Shopping,’ citing staff absences. The Marxist May Day celebration was more muted, with only students from Tucson Magnet HS walking. What are they a magnet for? And bizarrely, public civil servants are allowed to strike for more money, inciting their students to join picket lines.
The problem with vouchers is another letter.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side