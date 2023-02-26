Russia started its expansion with the war in Chechnya years ago. Then Putin attacked Georgia and annexed parts of it. Next came the seizure of Crimea in 2014. Now Putin wants all of Ukraine for greater Russia. What part of this plan do opponents of U.S. support for Ukraine not understand? Do you really think Putin would stop with Ukraine if there was no opposition from the West? Who is next if Putin is unopposed? Poland, Latvia, Finland, Germany? Did we not learn anything from Hitler’s invasion of Poland? Many of us did, but apparently not Representative Green, many Republicans, and unfortunately some on the left. Russia must not win in Ukraine.