Trump on a roll

Trump is having a field day with the help of the Supreme Court, obliterating the Voting Rights Act in favor of Republicans, and Republicans, in turn, writing him a blank check to play GI Joe with Hegseth in an illegal war, already having destroyed lives and livelihoods worldwide with the help of Doge, whose effects live on. Now he's painting the federal government gaudy gold, except for the reflecting pool, which is destined to be electric blue, then attaching his face to whatever surface he can find. How anyone can support the destructive, narcissistic whims of this president and his loyal so-called administration truly confounds me. How people can watch this all unfold and continue to vote for legislators who support the destruction of our democracy, our country and the people of this world is frankly unconscionable.