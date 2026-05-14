Trump on a roll
Trump is having a field day with the help of the Supreme Court, obliterating the Voting Rights Act in favor of Republicans, and Republicans, in turn, writing him a blank check to play GI Joe with Hegseth in an illegal war, already having destroyed lives and livelihoods worldwide with the help of Doge, whose effects live on. Now he's painting the federal government gaudy gold, except for the reflecting pool, which is destined to be electric blue, then attaching his face to whatever surface he can find. How anyone can support the destructive, narcissistic whims of this president and his loyal so-called administration truly confounds me. How people can watch this all unfold and continue to vote for legislators who support the destruction of our democracy, our country and the people of this world is frankly unconscionable.
Sharon Jones
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North side
War, tariffs and consumer inflation
On Feb. 28, Trump started his war on Iran. As predicted by former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger back in the 1980s, we are in a seemingly endless war, otherwise known as a quagmire. The operational cost to date most likely exceeds $100 billion. The U.S. and indeed the world is feeling the effect from oil shortages caused by Trump’s war and the closure of the Straits of Hormuz. Since the war started, the consumer price index has increased 1.4% to 3.8%. The war, along with a senseless tariff policy, will continue to contribute to increased consumer costs, furthering poverty and homelessness, issues that Trump and Republicans do not care enough to address.
Michael Mount
Foothills
America's obscene addiction
As of May 12, there have been 145 mass shootings in the United States, leaving over 140 killed and over 500 wounded this year.
May 12 was the 132nd day of the year. There have been 13 more mass shootings than there have been days in 2026.
The sadly scary part about that is it doesn’t seem to faze most Americans anymore. Oh yeah, another day, another mass shooting, and so it goes.
We don’t even get the lame “Thoughts and Prayers” from the right, who wrap themselves in the NRA flag of gun rights. It’s not even acknowledged anymore.
This country’s obscene obsession with guns and the limitless amount of guns anyone can own is akin to a heroin addiction. We keep wanting more and more until one day it will kill us.
Shame on the politicians who have allowed this addiction to grow unchecked. Shame on all of us for electing those politicians.
Tim Peterson
Northwest side
LD14 race demands our attention
I know we have a lot to pay attention to here in our own state legislative races, but 26-year-old Mylie Biggs, daughter of Ariz. Congressman and governor hopeful Andy Biggs, is the apparent Republican nominee for the LD14 state Senate race. She’s on record stating that she believes women shouldn’t hold public office (KJZZ, Aug. 7, 2025). Anyone else getting Serena Waterford vibes from The Handmaid’s Tale? To my Turning Point friends in Chandler: If you share Mylie’s vision, don’t you have to abstain from voting for her?
To the LD14 Independents, Democrats and Republicans who believe it is OK for a woman to run for office, the Democratic candidate is Stephanie Walsh, a mechanical engineer (my favorite kind of engineer) who has the background and know-how to secure our water and energy needs in this state.
The problems Arizona faces require competent, knowledgeable people in Phoenix, folks! Vote Walsh!
Chris Donat
East side
Global warming
I'm writing because climate change is real and demands urgent attention. The evidence is clear: global temperatures have risen about 1 degree Celsius since the late 1800s; glaciers, ice sheets and Arctic sea ice are shrinking; sea levels are rising faster as oceans warm and land ice melts; and atmospheric CO2 has climbed from about 280 ppm before the Industrial Revolution to over 420 ppm today, largely from burning fossil fuels. Scientists also observe stronger heat waves, heavier downpours, worsening wildfire conditions and shifts in ecosystems. Evidence from ice cores, tree rings, corals and ocean sediments shows today’s warming is unusually rapid compared with most natural changes. Taken together, these facts lead to one conclusion: The Eart is warming and human activity is the main cause. We should listen to science and act.
Raymond Sowers
East side
Thanks, Chuck George; Adios, David McCumber
Tim Steller's exceptional column on former Tucson meteorologist Chuck George's return to Tucson is a compelling story, which I have closely followed throughout the years since I've had my own mental health struggles. George's courageous decision to be open about his plight helped me realize that isolation wasn't the answer, and I turned things around through effective peer support services at HOPE Inc. and by attending 12-step recovery meetings. So mil gracias, Chuck George, for sharing your story, and I'm thrilled to hear you're back on the air occasionally giving the weather!
In the same May 10 edition of the Arizona Daily Star, I saw David McCumber's article announcing his departure as the paper's editor and want to thank him for a job well done. I have friends in Montana who fondly remember his reporting in that state before he returned to Arizona. You've done the profession proud.
Richard Boren
Midtown
From the head ...
Trump and his family are using the power and influence of the presidency to make billions for their businesses. The FBI head is using government resources to visit his girlfriend. The administration’s peace negotiators are working on private business deals while negotiating. Argentina was bailed out by the U.S. ($20 billion), “coincidentally” saving investments by the Treasury Secretary’s associates. Trump wants to compensate the UAE for war damage. The EPA suspended regulations on pollutants. Republicans in Congress gave billionaires major tax cuts while cutting safety-net programs, rubber-stamped unsuitable nominees for the Cabinet, refuse to restrain Trump’s war powers, and are planning to allocate a billion dollars for his ballroom. Oil companies are making windfall profits from the war, while administration insiders are making money on oil futures. The acting head of the Department of Justice is chasing seashells to cater to Trump’s revenge fantasies. The Secretary of Transportation just completed a 7-month road trip with his family.
Is anyone in this administration working for us?
Barbara Hall
Midtown
Better late than never
A group of 36 medical professionals, experienced in cognitive disorders, have warned that Trump poses a serious public danger. They are calling for his removal from office. Senators Whitehouse and Reed have entered this proposal into the Congressional record.
However, Trump’s sociopathy (antisocial personality disorder) has long been known. It’s a bit surprising that it has taken this long for any action to be taken at the congressional level. Our mental health community put out a warning nine years ago about Trump in the form of a book by Dr. Bandy Lee (psychiatrist) called “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.” We as a nation have ignored expertise in this matter at our own peril. Now, we are seeing how his conscienceless actions are degrading this nation. Congressional action is long overdue.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
Abortion, a man’s opinion
Not my problem. The truth is it’s not the problem of hundreds of politicians, including the Supreme Court. The issue is simple: “who decides.” A pregnancy is a problem for the woman or girl who becomes pregnant. The woman has to be in charge. My responsibility is to help all I can to make sure the woman or girl has high-quality health care. Those who are against abortion based on religious belief can protest, speak out, preach: use your free speech, but never put a woman in jail or make her wear an ankle bracelet or charge her with a crime. Women are equal, not chattel. Women should vote. That’s simple! Put a woman in charge! Or at least a qualified person! Remember, being pro-life is about life for all, not just abortion!
Pat Bannon
Midtown