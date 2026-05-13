Not America's birthday we'll be celebrating

I dread July 4 this year because of the dismissiveness, divisiveness, crassness, and what we have allowed to happen and endure in this country. This celebration is not about "We the People." The banners with Trump's image all over Washington, D.C.; the "renovations" of buildings now bearing Trump's name and requests to repaint numerous buildings; Trump's disproportionate Arc de Trump; redoing of the National Links Trust public golf course and nearby courses; repainting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool; the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the south lawn of the White House, etc. Projects done to glorify one man under the guise of being for our country. Is it paid for by all that money saved during the DOGE purge of thousands of civil servants' jobs and elimination of important programs, OUR tax dollars? This is not a celebration of us but of him.

Good-bye, Al Marah

I am a professor emerita of physiology and a published researcher in human-animal interactions. I draw your attention to the imminent closure of Al Marah Equine Center by the University of Arizona. By closing the facility and selling the property, the University has thrown away a unique opportunity to teach students and faculty something that really matters in life — reconnecting with nature and animals to fulfill our true humanity and to realize that we are here as stewards of this Earth, not just takers. As biologist and naturalist Edward O. Wilson said: "Humanity is exalted not because we are so far above other living creatures, but because knowing them well elevates the very concept of life." Caring for, observing and interacting with animals in a natural habitat not only teaches us responsibility but also shows what we are lacking in ourselves. There is more to life than maximizing revenue. Too bad, University of Arizona. This could have been an exceptional legacy to the people of Arizona.