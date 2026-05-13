Omnipresent president
Being an American is becoming an embarrassment. Having a president who glorifies himself by hanging up "Thank You, President Trump" banners at his own construction sites is an embarrassment. Giant banners of Mr. Trump, scowling, frowning and sullen, that are hanging on buildings such as the Justice Department, which has previously kept itself independent of presidential control, is embarrassing. Photos of the president displayed at wildlife recreation areas are enough to embarrass bears and bison, since Mr. Trump most likely never walks up or down hills or mountains, unless riding up and down the golden escalator counts.
This man has no sense of decorum, modesty or genuine service to our country, just bluster, hokum and extreme self-veneration. President Trump is about as presidential as P.T. Barnum.
Melody Sears
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Northeast side
Congressional redistricting
One tactic of authoritarian regimes is the abolition and outlawing of opposition parties. Republican-controlled states can't seem to redraw congressional districts fast enough to retain and increase Republican control of Congress. Let's remember this started with Trump telling Texas to redraw its districts to increase the number of Republican representatives.
It would appear that the Republicans have found a "legal" way to abolish the opposition. I'm pretty sure the Founding Fathers did not have this in mind when they wrote our Constitution. Is the Republican Party more concerned with governing the nation or holding on to power? Their current actions lead me to think it is the latter.
Larry Hammond
Southwest side
Not America's birthday we'll be celebrating
I dread July 4 this year because of the dismissiveness, divisiveness, crassness, and what we have allowed to happen and endure in this country. This celebration is not about "We the People." The banners with Trump's image all over Washington, D.C.; the "renovations" of buildings now bearing Trump's name and requests to repaint numerous buildings; Trump's disproportionate Arc de Trump; redoing of the National Links Trust public golf course and nearby courses; repainting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool; the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the south lawn of the White House, etc. Projects done to glorify one man under the guise of being for our country. Is it paid for by all that money saved during the DOGE purge of thousands of civil servants' jobs and elimination of important programs, OUR tax dollars? This is not a celebration of us but of him.
Christie Cummins
Midtown
Good-bye, Al Marah
I am a professor emerita of physiology and a published researcher in human-animal interactions. I draw your attention to the imminent closure of Al Marah Equine Center by the University of Arizona. By closing the facility and selling the property, the University has thrown away a unique opportunity to teach students and faculty something that really matters in life — reconnecting with nature and animals to fulfill our true humanity and to realize that we are here as stewards of this Earth, not just takers. As biologist and naturalist Edward O. Wilson said: "Humanity is exalted not because we are so far above other living creatures, but because knowing them well elevates the very concept of life." Caring for, observing and interacting with animals in a natural habitat not only teaches us responsibility but also shows what we are lacking in ourselves. There is more to life than maximizing revenue. Too bad, University of Arizona. This could have been an exceptional legacy to the people of Arizona.
Ann Baldwin
Midtown
Liar, liar
One windmill made out of recycled car parts costs $12,000 and can electrify a city the size of Phoenix for 100 years. Under Biden, gas in some towns was 99 cents a gallon. Under Obama, foreign investments were up 237.56% to $397 trillion. The 2024 election was rigged because millions of ballots from Florida were found in a golf cart buried on the seventh hole at Mar-a-Lago. Under Biden, inflation was down 117.32%. Pete Hegseth has a tattoo that says “I Love Tiny Tim.”
All the previous statements are untrue. Who cares? Trump makes these kinds of outrageous lies and exaggerations every day.
The Democrat leadership is constantly on the defensive, trying to refute the lies, but, except for Newsom, never going on offense. Since it seems OK for Trump to blatantly lie, should the Democratic leadership do the same thing and make the Republicans constantly be on the defensive, or do they take the “high road” to, what Trump likes to call, oblivion?
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Much-needed advice LTE excellent
The much-needed advice LTE in the May 9 edition of the Daily Star is excellent.
Thanks to sister Karen Berry OSF. It is not easy to stand up for truth and honesty in these extremist radical times of Trump and his extremist court. If you missed the LTE, I suggest to go back and read it if possible.
The same day, The Star posted an article “Americans don’t like Trump’s Jesus Posts.”
Trump posted an image depicting himself as Jesus. This is the pro-life party??????
Christians are foolish to follow Trump, I think.
Pat Bannon
Midtown
Golden statue
At Trump National Doral, Miami, is fashioned a 22-foot gold-leafed depiction of Trump with his fist raised. Reminiscent, of course, of the golden calf fashioned by Aaron as shown in the Book of Exodus. In case there be doubt, Trump is called president but envisions himself as the Boss of Bosses, King of Kings, Lord of Lords. An omnipotent being who brooks no disagreement, accepts no argument and believes in no one other than himself. His narcissism knows no bounds, and he can believe only in his limitless greatness. Others of us, of course, believe that his ego has far exceeded anything reasonable and is found somewhere in the faraway stratosphere. Please, someone, stop him before he destroys our wonderful country. Please.
Philip Reinecker
East side
Price of gasoline
The United States started a war against Iran, and it may become an "endless" war. The president appears to be more interested in playing golf than facilitating an end to this war. One possible method to speed up the end to this war would be to terminate the helicopter service for the president and give him a fossil-fuel-powered automobile to get back and forth from the White House to the airport and other locations, and require him to take this automobile to his choice of gasoline stations when it needs more gas. He would then need to use the "self-serve" pumps and connect the hose to this car and pay cash out of his wallet for the resulting gasoline. That way, he would possibly be able to better understand the impact of his war against Iran on everyday American citizens.
Alan Roehl
Green Valley
Ill conceived
In his latest LTE, J. McConnell proposes that Speedway Blvd. be renamed "Charlie Kirk Way" to celebrate his legacy. The legacy of "opposition to abortion rights; gun control; DEI; LGBTQ; activist rights and deportation." Is that the "legacy" Tucson wants to be known for? McConnell is beginning to catch up with another frequent contributor to the Star — L. Johnson, of Oro Valley. Are they competing to get naming rights to the most reviled and "ill-conceived" LTE these days?
Jean Getek
Foothills
The coming primaries
One of my favorite movies of all time is the movie "Hud." The plot is that Homer Bannon, the patriarch of the family, has found that the cattle he bought from Mexico have infected his own herd with hoof-and-mouth disease. Hud Bannon, his philandering, amoral, self-admiring son, played by Paul Newman, wants to sell the cattle quickly, before the "government man" forces the shooting of the whole herd. But Homer points out to Hud that "Little by little, the look of the country changes because of the men we admire." He continues, "You're going to have to make up your own mind one day about what's right and what's wrong."
As the political signs start sprouting around the county, this primary season, make sure to make up your own mind about what is morally right and wrong. Certainly, the most recent presidential election cycle has shown that those who we have admired with our votes have morally failed us badly, in Arizona and especially nationally.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Loose lips sink ships
I find it interesting that the Pentagon released the identity and location of part of the nuclear triad: to quote, "The Pentagon revealed the location of a U.S. Navy nuclear-armed submarine in a rare move a day after President Trump rejected the latest peace proposal from Iran. The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine arrived in Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain’s south coast, on Sunday, the U.S. Sixth Fleet said on Monday." The nuclear submarine force remains the most discreet and highly hidden force in the world — at least it did until now. I would respectfully add that while Iran was largely devastated, its people (not those in power), like us, would largely dig in and fight any foreign power that would take advantage of that devastation — President Trump doesn’t seem to realize that because he has never had to struggle to survive, other people have the will and nerve to do so. If he is trying to intimidate Iran, he is failing miserably.
Richard Rebl
East side