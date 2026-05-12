Mother’s Day?

In reading the May 10 edition, I found very little reference to Mother’s Day. There was one-third of a page with some statistics. I was hoping that once I got to the Opinion Section there would be at least one warm and fuzzy reference to the love, affection and dedication that mothers have provided over the years in raising children. I am so proud to be among the ranks of motherhood — no greater accomplishment in life. Instead, the vile negativity of the news and LTEs continued. I cannot take it anymore. So, after this abysmal coverage of Mother’s Day and the complete omission of the Kentucky Derby, I am placing The Star in its own Obituary Section. I am done!

Nancy Short

Foothills

Cheating and lying

Tennessee racists are overjoyed!! They love the change taking away Black votes, brown votes then women votes!! All on lies!! George Orwell said it best, "The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that speak it."

David E Leon

Vail

Thanks to S.A.P.C and David McCumber