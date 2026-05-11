Trump is not old!

Dislike

Some of our rulers' fervent supporters like to ask, "Why do you hate Trump so much?" It almost seems to be asking for some sympathy. To respond to that question, one has to assume that the questioner is defining "hate" generically, i.e., some level of dislike (there are many levels). In virtually all that he does, our ruler demonstrates one or more of the following: rudeness, crudeness, being self-serving, egotism, being misogynistic, racism, boastfulness, incivility, lacking diplomatic skills, incoherence, disrespect, etc. His followers would want to respond with an example of something he has done that may have been justified, had some benefit to the country and did not just benefit him. Those times are lacking in frequency. His followers accept "the end justifies the means." The remainder of us are often horrified by his actions. The ever-present dislike is both understandable and justified.